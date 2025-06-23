Designed with modern family living in mind, the property boasts a high quality finish and a thoughtfully designed layout.
On the ground floor is a bright hallway, which opens onto spacious family room. At the heart of the home is a stunning contemporary kitchen with dining and snug, complete with quartz worktops, upgraded cabinetry and additional units for additional storage. The property is further complimented by a matching utility and ground floor cloakroom.
The first floor comprises of four generously-sized bedrooms, providing flexible accommodation ideal for families. The master bedroom benefits from a private en-suite and bespoke walk in dressing room. A spacious family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms with the added comfort of underfloor heating.
Externally the property is accessed via a tarmac driveway, offering ample parking for numerous vehicles and additional access to a extended detached garage. A charming brick feature wall adds character to the front boundary.
The property enjoys privacy to the rear with a landscaped patio area and laid in lawn.
This magnificent home is on the market for offers around £399,950 with Rainey & Gregg.
