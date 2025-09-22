Extending to approximately 2,500 square feet, the period property combines generous accommodation with a wealth of original character features, from ornate cornicing and coving to high ceilings and a sweeping curved staircase.
Internally, the home boasts four spacious bedrooms, including two en-suite shower rooms, along with two elegant reception rooms and family bathrooms.
Externally, the property benefits from a selection of traditional stone outbuildings and a large, mature garden to the rear.
This superb home is on the market for offers over £249,950 with Baird Real Estate.
The house dates back originally to circa 1830. Photo: Baird Real Estate
Living room with carpeted flooring and open fireplace with tiled inset. Photo: Baird Real Estate
Further reception room with open fireplace. Ceiling coving and centre rose. Photo: Baird Real Estate
Kitchen with range of high and low level cupboards and display units, Hotpoint cooker and five ring gas ring hob, Hotpoint dishwasher, solid fuel Stanley cooker and stove with back boiler, space for undercounter fridge. Photo: Baird Real Estate