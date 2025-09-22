Magnificent four bedroom period home with extensive gardens in Dungannon

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 14:36 BST
Number 8, Circular Road is a substantial terraced residence dating back to circa 1830, located in one of Dungannon’s most sought-after areas.

Extending to approximately 2,500 square feet, the period property combines generous accommodation with a wealth of original character features, from ornate cornicing and coving to high ceilings and a sweeping curved staircase.

Internally, the home boasts four spacious bedrooms, including two en-suite shower rooms, along with two elegant reception rooms and family bathrooms.

Externally, the property benefits from a selection of traditional stone outbuildings and a large, mature garden to the rear.

This superb home is on the market for offers over £249,950 with Baird Real Estate.

For more information, click here.

The house dates back originally to circa 1830.

1. Circular Road

The house dates back originally to circa 1830. Photo: Baird Real Estate

Living room with carpeted flooring and open fireplace with tiled inset.

2. Circular Road

Living room with carpeted flooring and open fireplace with tiled inset. Photo: Baird Real Estate

Further reception room with open fireplace. Ceiling coving and centre rose.

3. Circular Road

Further reception room with open fireplace. Ceiling coving and centre rose. Photo: Baird Real Estate

Kitchen with range of high and low level cupboards and display units, Hotpoint cooker and five ring gas ring hob, Hotpoint dishwasher, solid fuel Stanley cooker and stove with back boiler, space for undercounter fridge.

4. Circular Road

Kitchen with range of high and low level cupboards and display units, Hotpoint cooker and five ring gas ring hob, Hotpoint dishwasher, solid fuel Stanley cooker and stove with back boiler, space for undercounter fridge. Photo: Baird Real Estate

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice