Constructed in 2005, the Dungannon property is finished to a luxurious specification throughout.

With the potential for six bedrooms depending on requirements, there are also four en-suite bathrooms, two ground floor powder rooms, and an exceptional suite of reception rooms including a dining room, games room, living room, and cinema room.

The recently updated fitted kitchen with central island unit is open to a living/dining area, while the ground floor and first floor utility rooms are connected by laundry chute.

The property benefits from underfloor oil-fired central heating, PVC double glazing, a surround sound system, and integral garages.

To the exterior are low maintenance gardens with a feature patio area.

This magnificent home has a guide price of £849,950 and is on the market with Tom Henry & Co estate agents.

For more information, click here.

