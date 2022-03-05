Mid Ulster property: Exceptional home with swimming pool, gym and cinema room

The exceptional five-bedroom detached country residence of approximately 6,500 sq ft has a swimming pool, cinema room, gym and triple garage. It also enjoys outstanding views over Slieve Gallion.

It is currently on sale through Paul Birt (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £875,000.

Externally, the property has been finished to the highest specification with an amazing tree lined driveway from the Coltrim Road with second access from the Cookstown Road.

Entrance pillars and electric gates lead to a patio paved driveway, well maintained gardens and grounds. The roperty also benefits from a security system, private courtyard and fitted EV charging point.

There is the option to purchase 11 acres of good agricultural land with frontage to the Cookstown Road and two building sites.

The open plan entrance hallway has oak flooring and is split level to the open plan living area. There is a glass-fronted stove feature fireplace.

An exceptional living space provides an open plan living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen area has an excellent range of hand painted units and electrical appliances, feature centre island and granite work tops.

The adjoining open plan living and dining area has a feature wood burning stove and there is oak flooring throughout.

An adjoining sun room has a feature ceiling and double doors to the covered patio area.

The rear entrance to the dwelling leads to a fully fitted luxury bathroom, utility room, boot room and triple garage with gym above.

A cinema room with provisions for overhead projector and entertainment system is accessed from main hallway, leading to the swimming pool complex.

The indoor swimming pool accessed via a coded security door and has a feature ceiling, tinted glazed windows surrounding pool complex, double doors to the garden area. There is also a hot tub, sauna, wc and changing area, music system and feature lighting.

The first floor of this fabulous home is accessed via a feature sweeping oak staircase from the main hallway, leading to a spacious landing area.

The master bedroom, with stunning views of Slieve Gallion, has a dressing room and access to main bathroom with luxurious circular bath, double basins in vanity units and a walk in double shower / wet room.

There are three more double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms. A fifth bedroom is currently used as a home office.

