Modern five bedroom family home in Doagh, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:41 BST
Number 31, Village Green is an exceptionally presented, detached family home located in Doagh, near Ballyclare.

The property comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, dining room, kitchen with informal dining area, luxury modern fitted kitchen and utility room, along with five well proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal suite with walk in wardrobe/dressing room and deluxe en-suite bathroom, as well as a separate, deluxe family shower room.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, integral double garage, and gardens to the front and rear.

Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing, and a convenient, village setting.

This splendid property is on the market for £485,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The fully modernised detached home is situated within the Village Green development in Doagh, Ballyclare.

1. Village Green

The fully modernised detached home is situated within the Village Green development in Doagh, Ballyclare.

Entrance hall with tiled floor, stairwell to first floor, access to under stairs store, and glass panelled French doors leading to lounge and dining room.

2. Village Green

Entrance hall with tiled floor, stairwell to first floor, access to under stairs store, and glass panelled French doors leading to lounge and dining room.

Lounge with PVC double glazed French doors leading to rear garden.

3. Village Green

Lounge with PVC double glazed French doors leading to rear garden.

Lounge with bay window to front elevation.

4. Village Green

Lounge with bay window to front elevation.

