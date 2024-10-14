The property comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, dining room, kitchen with informal dining area, luxury modern fitted kitchen and utility room, along with five well proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal suite with walk in wardrobe/dressing room and deluxe en-suite bathroom, as well as a separate, deluxe family shower room.
Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, integral double garage, and gardens to the front and rear.
Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing, and a convenient, village setting.
This splendid property is on the market for £485,000 with Colin Graham Residential.
