Modern four-bedroom detached home within historic building near Draperstown

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST
Number 93, Sixtowns Road is situated in the heart of Mid Ulster, in a beautiful rural setting within the Sperrin Mountains.

The residential dwelling has been renovated by its current owners and provides a modern home within an historic building. The property currently comprises of a central kitchen with adjacent utility and WC, an adjoining lounge, and a separate dining room.

The family sized lounge boasts a wood-burning stove, exposed walls and a double-height ceiling with a staircase which leads to a private snug.

On the first floor there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, a modern family bathroom and excellent storage cupboards on the landing. The dining room on the ground floor, which has an open fire, could be utilised as an alternative reception room or an additional bedroom.

Externally, this property has a range of unique buildings which could be utilised for a wide variety of uses.

This magnificent property is on the market for £398,000 with Winton & Co.

For more information, click here.

