Originally built in 1910, this home was completely modernised and extended by Slemish Design Studios, to exceed a magnificent 6000 square feet.

It has been lovingly re-designed, with each room carefully planned and fitted with modern features that enhance each space. The meticulous attention to detail and high-end finishes make this a truly unique and luxurious home.

It comprises of four double bedrooms, five reception rooms, four bathrooms, and an adjoining annexe with bedroom, dressing room and en-suite, accessible via outside door or through the utility.

This versatile annexe would make an ideal guesthouse or live-in space for grandparents/family wanting to live close-by but retain their own privacy.

The beautiful south-facing gardens/land amount to a generous 2.8 acres, with the remarkable outdoor space providing privacy and security.

The magnificent home is on the market for offers in region of £850,000 with Forsythe Residential.

2 . Straid Road Hallway featuring steel staircase with glass and wooden threads. Photo: Forsythe Residential

3 . Straid Road Lounge with LED mood ceiling lighting. Photo: Forsythe Residential