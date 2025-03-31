Modern four-bedroom, five reception family home in Ballynure, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:15 BST
Number 44, Straid Road is an extraordinary home in Ballynure, ideal for a family seeking a safe, peaceful sanctuary surrounded by the beauty of nature without sacrificing modern comfort and convenience.

Originally built in 1910, this home was completely modernised and extended by Slemish Design Studios, to exceed a magnificent 6000 square feet.

It has been lovingly re-designed, with each room carefully planned and fitted with modern features that enhance each space. The meticulous attention to detail and high-end finishes make this a truly unique and luxurious home.

It comprises of four double bedrooms, five reception rooms, four bathrooms, and an adjoining annexe with bedroom, dressing room and en-suite, accessible via outside door or through the utility.

This versatile annexe would make an ideal guesthouse or live-in space for grandparents/family wanting to live close-by but retain their own privacy.

The beautiful south-facing gardens/land amount to a generous 2.8 acres, with the remarkable outdoor space providing privacy and security.

The magnificent home is on the market for offers in region of £850,000 with Forsythe Residential.

For more information, click here.

1. Straid Road

Originally built in 1910, the home was completely modernised and extended by Slemish Design Studios, to exceed a magnificent 6000 square feet. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Hallway featuring steel staircase with glass and wooden threads.

2. Straid Road

Hallway featuring steel staircase with glass and wooden threads. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Lounge with LED mood ceiling lighting.

3. Straid Road

Lounge with LED mood ceiling lighting. Photo: Forsythe Residential

Modern bespoke handcrafted kitchen with variety of high and low-level units, granite worktops, and integrated appliances.

4. Straid Road

Modern bespoke handcrafted kitchen with variety of high and low-level units, granite worktops, and integrated appliances. Photo: Forsythe Residential

