Modern three bedroom home in Cookstown with detached garage

By Helena McManus
Published 27th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Number 27, Annaghquin Road is an exceptional home boasting spacious and versatile accommodation in Cookstown.

With three substantial bedrooms, including one with an en-suite, the house benefits from PVC windows and doors along with oil fired central heating.

To the exterior are sweeping lawns, ample parking areas and a garage.

This beautiful home is on the market for a guide price of £435,000 with Stanley Best Estate Agents.

For more information, click here.

The property is positioned near a woodland area.

1. Annaghquin Road

The property is positioned near a woodland area. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents

Entrance hallway with wooden flooring.

2. Annaghquin Road

Entrance hallway with wooden flooring. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents

Sitting room with feature fireplace.

3. Annaghquin Road

Sitting room with feature fireplace. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents

Fully fitted kitchen with high and low level units.

4. Annaghquin Road

Fully fitted kitchen with high and low level units. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents

