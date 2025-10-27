With three substantial bedrooms, including one with an en-suite, the house benefits from PVC windows and doors along with oil fired central heating.
To the exterior are sweeping lawns, ample parking areas and a garage.
This beautiful home is on the market for a guide price of £435,000 with Stanley Best Estate Agents.
1. Annaghquin Road
The property is positioned near a woodland area. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents
2. Annaghquin Road
Entrance hallway with wooden flooring. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents
3. Annaghquin Road
Sitting room with feature fireplace. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents
4. Annaghquin Road
Fully fitted kitchen with high and low level units. Photo: Stanley Best Estate Agents