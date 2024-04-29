Modern three bedroom home with spacious living area in Carrickfergus, County Antrim

Number 24, Highgrove Green is a contemporary, semi-detached property located in Carrickfergus.
By Helena McManus
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:55 BST

With an attractive red brick façade, the interior accommodation includes a spacious lounge, extensive open plan fitted kitchen/dining room and sun lounge, utility room, and ground floor cloakroom. There are also three well proportioned bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en-suite, and a luxury white bathroom suite.

The property also benefits from a gas fired central heating system, double glazed windows, an enclosed rear garden and good driveway parking.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £224,950 with Reeds Rains.

For more information, click here.

The property has an attractive red brick façade and ample parking space.

1. Highgrove Green

The property has an attractive red brick façade and ample parking space. Photo: Reeds Rains

Entrance hall with tiled floor.

2. Highgrove Green

Entrance hall with tiled floor. Photo: Reeds Rains

Kitchen with modern range of fitted high and low level units; Belfast style sink unit with mixer tap, and built in five ring gas hob and eye level double oven. PVC double glazed French doors to rear garden.

3. Highgrove Green

Kitchen with modern range of fitted high and low level units; Belfast style sink unit with mixer tap, and built in five ring gas hob and eye level double oven. PVC double glazed French doors to rear garden. Photo: Reeds Rains

Sun lounge area.

4. Highgrove Green

Sun lounge area. Photo: Reeds Rains

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CarrickfergusReeds Rains