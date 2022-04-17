Moneymore property: fabulously converted old mill full of personality

It is currently on sale through Norman Devlin (tel: 028 8676 2500) with offers around £345,000.

Set in rolling countryside, The Old Mill is approached via stone walls and cast iron gates. It features stoned gravel courtyard style, paved patio areas and an old stone barn with half doors and stone garage with roller door, and has extensive lawns.

This family home has many modern features and enjoys open plan living spaces together with charming natural stone, rustic brick alongside hardwood finishes.

Decorated and presented throughout to the highest standard, this fabulous property boasts a large lounge and family kitchen/dining room along with four spacious bedrooms.

Stepping past the hardwood front door to the spacious hallway, you can’t fail to miss the feature natural stone wall, wooden wall panelling, oak flooring and beautiful oak and cast iron bespoke staircase with gallery landing.

The bright lounge (4m x 5.16m) has floor to ceiling windows, open fireplace, oak flooring and spotlights. The fireplace not included in the sale.

The kitchen (4.81m x 4.32m) has a range of high and low level oak units, winerack, Rangemaster cooker with stainless steel extraction hood, granite worktop and upstand, Belfast sink, integrated fridge and dishwasher, spotlights, window seat, tiled floor and an open archway to the snug room which has patio doors and feature window.

Also downstairs is a utility room with high and low level cupboards, stainless steel sink and drainer, space for washing machine and tumble drier and a tiled floor.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with freestanding bath with chrome feet, basin, WC, corner shower, lighted mirrored cabinet and heated towel rail.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite with tiled floor and walls, WC, sink with vanity unit, towel radiator and corner shower.

One of the other bedrooms has built-in wardrobes and an en suite with WC, wash hand basin and corner shower.

Bedroom three has built-in wardrobes and bedroom four has access to the attic.

1. The Old Mill is set in a large gravel courtyard. Photo Sales

2. The oak and cast iron bespoke staircase has a gallery landing. Photo Sales

3. The lounge has floor to ceiling windows and oak flooring. Photo Sales

4. The snug room with patio doors and feature window. is through an open archway from the kitchen. Photo Sales