New build family home

Positioned on stunning plot of approximately 0.6 acre with outstanding views over the surrounding countryside towards Slemish, the plot will benefit from a detached garage and will be accessed by electric gates.

The ground work will be completed, with lawns sown out and brick pavia patio areas and walkways.

Offering well proportioned living space over some 2400sqft, internal accommodation will include an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with bi-fold doors opening on to the patio area, with patio doors from the ground floor guest suite also which can also be used as a studio or additional reception room. The triple glazed windows and high levels of insulation will ensure the property is efficient to run, whilst prospective purchasers can make their choice on the finish with a generous PC allowance in keeping with the calibre of home.

New build - 28a Dunminning Road, Cullybackey, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT42 1PD.

Internal accommodation - Ground floor - hallway with cloakroom off; lounge 6.60m x 3.80m (21’8” x 12’6”) with fitted stove unit; open plan kitchen/dining/diving area - dining 6.60m x 4.80m (21’8” x 15’9”) to widest points, kitchen 5.50m x 4.60m (18’0” x 15’1”) to widest points appliances included; rear lobby 3.00m x 1.80m (9’10” x 5’11”); utility room 3.00m x 1.80m (9’10” x 5’11”); guest bedroom 4.90m x 3.40m (16’1” x 11’2”) could be studio or lounge; wet room 3.40m x 1.60m (11’2” x 5’3”). First floor: landing; master bedroom 4.80m x 4.40m with eaves storage and en-suite 2.80m x 2.30m; bedroom 2 4.40m x 3.80m with eaves storage; bedroom 3 4.40m x 3.40m with eaves storage; bathroom 3.70m x 2.30m.

The property is located less than two miles from the bustling village of Cullybackey, whilst Ballymena town centre is within five miles.Ready in early Summer 2022, contact the agents for further details.

* Rainey & Gregg tel: 028 2564 5225

Price: £455,000

