Mount Pleasant on the town’s Mountsandel Road was this week highlighted on the Facebook page of Ulster Architectural Heritage (UAH).

Ulster Architectural Heritage (UAH) works to promote the historic environment, its protection, conservation and heritage-led regeneration for people and communities.

In a post on May 21, UAH showed photos of the cottage saying: “Once at risk, now saved!”

The post read: “A pleasing Victorian cottage, stuccoed with Tudor-style drip mouldings and a spectacular view across the river. Built in 1879 for a Mr. John Baxter who had leased the plot of land from the Marquis of Hertford in 1872.

"In 1972, a Professor McFadyen was the owner and occupant of Mount Pleasant. Prof. Amyan McFadyen was a professor of Ecology and Environmental Science at the University of Ulster in Coleraine, an editor of the journal Advances in Ecological Research.

"The building had fallen into neglect and was added to #HeritageAtRiskNI in 2014. When reviewed in 2016, the building hosted cautions and do not enter signs, alluding to its fragility, the house has been cordoned off with high level metal fencing.

"In 2021 the building was restored and brought back into use as a house. An important and locally significant building in the area.

"UAH have been working with the Department for Communities @loveheritageni since 1993 to record heritage at risk, and encourage its reuse and regeneration through the Heritage At Risk Northern Ireland project. Since 2003 over 360 structures have been removed.”

1 . ENVIRONMENT Mount Pleasant, Mountsandel Road, Coleraine: "A pleasing Victorian cottage, stuccoed with Tudor-style drip mouldings and a spectacular view across the river". Photo: Ulster Architectural Heritage

