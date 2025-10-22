Lower Bann Floral Art Society opened a ‘Pandora’s Box’ during a busy start to the 2025/2026 season.

At the September meeting, after a short AGM, chairperson Greg Baptie welcomed Maretta Coleman as guest demonstrator. Maretta gave a colourful and seasonal demonstration with beautiful flowers and an array of garden foliage.

As an area demonstrator, past chairperson of the Northern Ireland Group of Flower Arranging Societies and chairperson for the flower arranging pavilion at Garden Show Ireland, Maretta has a wealth of knowledge and experience which she shared with the audience.

She gave tips on plant cultivation and ideas for the flower arranger’s garden. The arrangements that she created were then raffled while members and visitors enjoyed refreshments and viewed entries for the competition.

Participants in the Pandora's Box - Cherie King, Greg Baptie, Anne Murdock and Sharon Campbell.

The appropriate title was “Mellow Fruitfulness”. In the open section Sharon Campbell was first, Greg Baptie came second and in the novice section Anne Murdock was first and Rosemary Kane came second.

The programme for the October meeting was “Pandora’s Box”. This gave the members and visitors an insight into how an “Imposed Class” would be conducted at a Flower Show. All the participants received a box containing the same flowers, foliage and containers and then they had to create an arrangement on stage with no prior knowledge of the contents.

Cherie King, Sharon Campbell, Greg Baptie and Anne Murdock were the names drawn from the hat to take part. All four created colourful autumnal arrangements in their own style using the contents given.

These were raffled and many were gratefully received to be used for church Harvest Thanksgiving Services. The competition for the evening was a petite arrangement entitled “Little Treasures”. The audience conducted the judging with a people’s choice.

Guest demonstrator Maretta Coleman

The open section winner was Sharon Cambell, Greg Baptie came second and Joan Moore was third. In the novice section Anne Murdock came first with Alison Harrison second.

The next meeting of the club will be held on Wednesday, November 19 at 7:30pm in Killowen Primary School, Coleraine. Master Florist Heather Hume will bring a Christmas demonstration and the competition will be “Here Comes Christmas”. Visitors are always welcome at the meeting.