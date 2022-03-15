Outstanding family home

Found within a small gated community of only four properties, this stunning family home stands out with it’s natural stone façade and offers generous accommodation over three levels, finished and presented to an excellent standard. The site is fully enclosed to the rear and offers an excellent level of privacy, with parking for up to six vehicles in front of the double garage, and another space on the opposite side of the plot.

Internal accommodation: Ground floor - hallway, balustrade staircase; family room 3.57m x 3.27m; cloakroom 1.86m x 0.98m with white lfwc and whb; lounge 5.27m x 4.17m with wood burning stove unit on granite hearth; dining room 4.64m x 2.97m with uPVC Georgian bar double patio doors to rear, open to kitchen 5.91m x 2.96m with features including range of eye and low level gloss units in white with chrome, one and a quarter bowl sunken sink units. white granite worktops, built in hob and double ‘Neff’ ovens, integrated dishwasher; sun room 4.12m x 3.32m with vaulted ceiling, uPVC Georgian bar double glazed double patio doors; utility room 2.48m x 1.87m with features including eye and low level units in white gloss with chrome. First floor - master bedroom 4.35m x 4.17m with en-suite 1.85m x 1.77m; bedroom 4.17m x 3.88m; bedroom 3.57m x 2.97m; bedroom 3.57m x 2.97m; shower room 3.10m x 2.15m. Second floor - bedroom 4.96m x 4.17m with dormer window; bedroom 3.53m x 2.86m with dormer window; shower room 3.53m x 1.97m.

Outside: front - natural stone pillared entrance with gates to cul-de-sac, brick pavia area with natural stone built beds; side - brick pavia parking area for six vehicles in front of garage, brick pavia parking bay on other side, gated access to rear; detached Double Garage 7.56m x 6.10m remote controlled electric roller doors, loft storage; rear - fully enclosed brick pavia, flagged patio area fully enclosed.

*3 Caherty Lodge,

Broughshane,

Ballymena BT42 4QL

O\A £345,000

Rainey & Gregg tel: 028 25645225

1. 3 CAHERTY LODGE, Broughshane, Ballymena BT42 4QL Photo Sales

2. The Kitchen 5.91m x 2.96m Photo Sales

3. The Dining room features a polished porcelain tiled flooring. uPVC Georgian bar double patio doors to rear. Open to Kitchen. Photo Sales

4. The property has both bathroom and shower rooms Photo Sales