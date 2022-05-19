Outstanding period home

Inside, accommodation includes two+ receptions and three well proportioned first floor bedrooms to include master with deluxe en suite shower room and outside it has a host of features including paved patio areas and a fruit/vegetable garden.
There is also option to purchase c.1.75 acres of agricultural land (available via separate negotiation).
Internal accommodation: family room 16’ 4” x 16’ 1” (4.99m x 4.91m), gas fire in marble fireplace with matching hearth and timber surround, exposed timber beams to ceiling, wood laminate floor covering, stairwell to first floor, dual aspect windows; lounge 16’ 5” x 16’ 2” (5.01m x 4.95m), gas fire in stone clad fireplace with granite hearth, dual aspect windows; kitchen through dining room 25’ 4” x 16’ 0” (7.73m x 4.88m) (widest points), fitted kitchen with features including breakfast bar unit, integrated touch screen induction hob, oven and microwave oven, composite, double glazed, stable style split door to driveway; utility store; furnished cloakroom with wc. First Floor - landing with rural views and access to roof space via slingsby style ladder; master bedroom 18’ 2” x 14’ 2” (5.54m x 4.34m) (widest points) with range of fitted wardrobes, built in wardrobe/store, rural views, deluxe en suite shower room; bedroom 18’ 2” x 17’ 6” (5.54m x 5.35m) with rural views; bedroom 13’ 5” x 10’ 2” (4.10m x 3.11m) with built in wardrobes and fitted desk unit; and bathroom with four piece suite.
Externally, the property enjoys a generous sized private driveway; front garden finished in lawn, paved patio area and range of plants, trees and shrubbery; fruit and vegetable garden; side garden finished in artificial grass and paved patio area; fully enclosed rear garden finished in decorative stone and paved patio area; an attached garage with access to games room.
* 41 Belfast Road,
Ballynure,
Ballyclare, BT39 9TZ
O\O £350,000
Agents: Colin Graham Residential T: 028 90 832 832