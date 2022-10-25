Partnership to deliver first-class repairs for residents of Henry Court in Moira

Refresh will provide a range of building works including joinery, lighting, roofing and the installation of adaptations for disabled residents, as well as plumbing and electrical repairs.

Cameron Watt, Chief Executive of Alpha Housing said: “I am proud to announce the extension of our partnership with Refresh NI to deliver repair services for our tenants. As a housing association with one of the highest levels of tenant satisfaction in NI, we strive for excellence when it comes to looking after our tenants. Many residents tell us that a reliable and timely repairs service is particularly important for their quality-of-life and peace of mind.”

A charitable housing association founded in 2009, Alpha specialises in providing homes for older people across Northern Ireland, mainly in 25 sheltered housing developments, including Henry Court in Moira. Alpha has one of the highest levels of tenant satisfaction in NI and the housing association is also embarking on an ambitious five-year programme to build hundreds of homes to meet a range of needs.