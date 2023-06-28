Period charm and modern styling come together in this gorgeous family home

Downshire Estate Agents are delighted to present to the premier homes market, No.24 Governors Gate, Royal Hillsborough.

Priced at offers over £375,000, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a magnificent double-fronted end-townhouse, in a multi-award winning original heritage development.

Governors Gate is synonymous with timeless traditional architecture and construction, cleverly combining the charm of period styling with modern build quality, technology, and refined home comforts.

This superb home extends to c.1600sq.ft and occupies a picturesque corner site in this highly desirable location.

The current owners have created lavish interiors inspired by famous art movements and trending décor, offering luxurious living space with an impressive high-end finish, stylishly decorated with vision, flair, and impeccable taste. The bold palette and cleverly designed lighting create a captivating ambience throughout, with enchanting artistic moments and abundant natural light.

This outstanding home offers versatile accommodation over three floors, complemented beautifully by the manicured private gardens and a southerly aspect to the rear which is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The striking entrance hall is rich in detail with high ceilings and deep skirtings, giving a taste of what lies ahead in the elegant drawing room, with feature fireplace and French doors overlooking the gardens. The luxury kitchen, with ample dining space, opens out to the private south-facing gardens. A music room and study, alongside guest W.C. complete the ground level.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, including one with a spacious ensuite, and a principal bathroom with feature free standing roll-top bath. The second floor boasts the dramatic master suite, incorporating a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

With its superb location, neo-Gothic style architecture, captivating interiors, and exceptional standard of finish, this magnificent home will appeal to a wide range of prospective buyers.

1 . Take a look inside this stunning Hillsborough home This gorgeous property is on the market now. Pic credit: Downshire Estate Agents Photo: Downshire Estate Agents

