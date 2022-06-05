Portadown property: Beautiful four-bedroom home ideal for outdoor entertaining

It is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707) for £345,000.
LwenWith spacious accommodation indoors and plenty of space outside for entertaining, this lovely home really does tick so many boxes.
The attractive lounge (12’3” x 17’10”) and family room (12’2“ x 11‘10”) each feature a stove for cosy nights in and have laminate flooring.
The kitchen / dining area (11’ x 23’8”) is finished in modern shades and combines good looks with practicality.
With a range of high and low-level units, the kitchen has a built in dishwasher, fridge and freezer and quartz worktops.
A centre island provides extra working space as well as a spot for casual dining.
Leading off the kitchen / dining area is a bright sun lounge (11’ x 10’8” with French doors leading to the rear garden.
The utility room, with high and low level units and sink, is plumbed for an automatic washing machine.
Also downstairs is a cloakroom with stylish wall panelling, WC and wash hand basin
Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The master bedroom (12’1” x 12’7”) has a walk-in wardrobe and is finished with a laminate floor.
The en suite features a walk-in double shower with rain shower head and separate shower attachment, partially tiled walls, fully tiled floor,low flush WC and vanity unit.
Two of the other three bedrooms also have built-in wardrobes.
The beautiful family bathroom bath features a walk-in shower, low flush WC and vanity unit.
Outside this impressive home are beautifully landscaped gardens set in lawns, patio and flower beds plus paved areas for low maintenance.
There is also a tarmac driveway leading to the garage.