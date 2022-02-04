Portadown property: Beautiful four-bedroom home with stylish sun lounge

Situated at 45 Beaumont Avenue, Portadown, it is ideal for practical and stylish family living. It is on sale through The Agent NI (tel: 028 3868 0707) with an asking price of £194,950.

Step through the panel and glazed front door into the entrance hall which has a fully tiled floor, useful storage under the stairs and a downstairs WC.

The lounge (11’9” x 16’4”) is decorated in a bright and modern style and is complete with wood-burning stove.

The kitchen, measuring 18’7” x 8’7” has a range of high and low-level units in neutral tones and an island unit which is perfect for casual dining.

Featuring built-in appliances including oven and hob, dishwasher, fridge, freezer, microwave and wine cooler, this well-appointed kitchen has a fully-tiled floor and partially-tiled walls to complement the stylish decor.

A bright and airy sun lounge, measuring 11’6” x 17’, leads off the kitchen and has a feature fireplace with wood-burning stove.

The first floor accommodation features two bedrooms, a bathroom and an airing cupboard.

Bedroom 1: (11’9” x 12’4”) features a walk-in wardrobe.

Bedroom 2: (11’9” x 12’1”) is decorated in complementary neutral tones.

The attractive modern bathroom features a panel bath,vanity unit, low flush WC, walk-in shower, fully tiled walls and floor and spotlights.

The second floor includes two more bedrooms and a shower room.

Bedroom 3: (11’2” x 8’ 8”) has an attractive laminate floor.

Bedroom 4: (18’9” x 11’3”).

The stylish shower room features a walk-in shower, low flush WC, wash hand basin and is finished to a high standard with a fully tiled floor.

This beautiful home has a low maintenance rear garden and a tarmac driveway.

