Portadown property: Beautiful four-bedroom home with stylish sun lounge

Situated at 45 Beaumont Avenue, Portadown, it is ideal for practical and stylish family living. It is on sale through The Agent NI (tel: 028 3868 0707) with an asking price of £194,950.
Step through the panel and glazed front door into the entrance hall which has a fully tiled floor, useful storage under the stairs and a downstairs WC.
The lounge (11’9” x 16’4”) is decorated in a bright and modern style and is complete with wood-burning stove.
The kitchen, measuring 18’7” x 8’7” has a range of high and low-level units in neutral tones and an island unit which is perfect for casual dining.
Featuring built-in appliances including oven and hob, dishwasher, fridge, freezer, microwave and wine cooler, this well-appointed kitchen has a fully-tiled floor and partially-tiled walls to complement the stylish decor.
A bright and airy sun lounge, measuring 11’6” x 17’, leads off the kitchen and has a feature fireplace with wood-burning stove.
The first floor accommodation features two bedrooms, a bathroom and an airing cupboard.
Bedroom 1: (11’9” x 12’4”) features a walk-in wardrobe.
Bedroom 2: (11’9” x 12’1”) is decorated in complementary neutral tones.
The attractive modern bathroom features a panel bath,vanity unit, low flush WC, walk-in shower, fully tiled walls and floor and spotlights.
The second floor includes two more bedrooms and a shower room.
Bedroom 3: (11’2” x 8’ 8”) has an attractive laminate floor.
Bedroom 4: (18’9” x 11’3”).
The stylish shower room features a walk-in shower, low flush WC, wash hand basin and is finished to a high standard with a fully tiled floor.
This beautiful home has a low maintenance rear garden and a tarmac driveway.