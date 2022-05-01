Portadown property: beautifully presented family home with sunroom

Sunday, 1st May 2022, 10:55 am

It is currently on sale for £240,000 through Hannath (tel: 028 3839 9911).

This is an ideal family home, and situated just off the Killycomain Road, it is within close proximity to local schools, shops and other amenities.

Benefiting from modern decor throughout, the ground floor offers two attractive reception rooms with feature fireplaces.

There is also a bright sunroom with laminate flooring and access to the rear garden via PVC double doors.

The spacious modern kitchen/diner (9’ 11’’ x 16’ 10’’ ) features a range of high and low level units in neutral tones and integrated appliances including hob, oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

It also has a hard-wearing worktop with matching tiled splash back.

The utility room has fitted cupboards and space for washing machine and tumble dryer

There is also a convenient downstairs WC and wash hand basin.

The first floor presents a master bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom suite.

The master bedroom (8’ 8’’ x 12’ 1’’) has a front-facing aspect and access to built-in wardrobes.

The en suite features a wash hand basin with vanity unit, low flush WC and mains shower.

The modern family bathroom comprising of a low flush WC, wash hand basin with vanity unit, fitted bath and mains shower. There is also a tiled splash back, flooring and shower enclosure.

Outside the property there is a 11’ 0’’ x 17’ 8’’garage.

The front garden is mainly laid in lawn with a tarmac driveway leading to thegarage.

The well-kept rear garden is mainly laid in lawn with patio area and offers privacy with a fence surround.

1. The bright and spacious entance hall. Photo Sales

2. Enjoy cosy family evenings around the feature fireplace with open fire. Photo Sales

3. The spacious kitchen/diner has a range of integrated appliances Photo Sales

4. The modern kitchen is finished in neutral tones. Photo Sales