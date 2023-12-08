Portadown property: fabulous four-bedroom family home in exclusive area has lots of storage space
A stunning four-bedroom detached property located in an exclusive area of Portadown would make the perfect forever family home.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 12:22 GMT
3 Hilton Park, Portadown – currently on sale for £390,000 through Hannath estate agents (tel: 028 3839 9911) – is a superb modern home just off Ballyhannon Lane.
It offers an excellent open plan kitchen / diner, including an array of integrated appliances, three receptions, a four-piece bathroom suite and an ensuite.
This attractively designed home is perfect for family living and entertaining.
All four double bedrooms are equipped with either built-in storage or wardrobes.
In addition to this, the property benefits from a double garage, fully enclosed rear garden and off street parking for multiple cars.
1 / 5