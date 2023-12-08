Register
3 Hilton Park, Portadown is a stunning four-bedroom detached property.

Portadown property: fabulous four-bedroom family home in exclusive area has lots of storage space

A stunning four-bedroom detached property located in an exclusive area of Portadown would make the perfect forever family home.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 12:22 GMT

3 Hilton Park, Portadown – currently on sale for £390,000 through Hannath estate agents (tel: 028 3839 9911) – is a superb modern home just off Ballyhannon Lane.

It offers an excellent open plan kitchen / diner, including an array of integrated appliances, three receptions, a four-piece bathroom suite and an ensuite.

This attractively designed home is perfect for family living and entertaining.

All four double bedrooms are equipped with either built-in storage or wardrobes.

In addition to this, the property benefits from a double garage, fully enclosed rear garden and off street parking for multiple cars.

The front garden of this lovely property is mainly laid in lawn with a tarmac driveway leading to the double garage, suitable for multiple cars. The rear garden is fully enclosed and is mainly laid in lawn with patio area and shrubbery.

1. Spacious site

The front garden of this lovely property is mainly laid in lawn with a tarmac driveway leading to the double garage, suitable for multiple cars. The rear garden is fully enclosed and is mainly laid in lawn with patio area and shrubbery. Photo: Hannath estate agents

The bright hallway has a tiled flooring.

2. Welcoming space

The bright hallway has a tiled flooring. Photo: Hannath estate agents

The lounge has a feature fireplace with gas fire.

3. Stylish finish

The lounge has a feature fireplace with gas fire. Photo: Hannath estate agents

This superb home has three reception rooms.

4. Delightful home

This superb home has three reception rooms. Photo: Hannath estate agents

