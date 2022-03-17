Portadown property: fabulous property could be a family’s forever home

A real credit to the current owners, this stunning home benefits from two receptions, a modern kitchen/diner with access to pantry, and five spacious bedrooms including a master with en suite.

It is currently on sale through Hannath (tel: 028 3839 9911) for £425,000.

With the added benefit of approximately six acres of agricultural land, this stunning home is sure to appeal to a range of purchasers and has great potential to be a family’s forever home.

The magnificent garden not only offers complete privacy, but has the potential to become a further development of four detached properties (subject to planning).

Claire Coulter, Sales Negotiator at Hannath Estate Agents said; “From the moment we stepped into this property we knew this home would be an ideal addition to the local market given the recent surge in demand for quality four bedroom detached properties.

“To the owner’s credit they have their home in meticulous order and the unique plot is proving a major attraction.”

Entrance hall (42’ 6” x 15’ 0”) at widest point. Access via PVC door with stained window. Wooden effect flooring. Access to hotpress and cloakroom. Drimaster installed.

Living room 1(6’ 4” x 15’ 0” at widest point. Wooden effect flooring and wood burning stove.

Kitchen / diner (28’ 6” x 8’ 5”) at widest point, with range of high and low level units, wooden worktop, integrated induction hob, microwave, eye level oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Tiled splash back and tiled flooring and access to pantry.

Utility room (5’ 4” x 4’ 10”) with high and low level units, wooden worktop and plumbed for washing machine. Access to rear garden via sliding doors.

Sitting / dining room (14’ 2” x 13’ 6”) at widest point. Carpet flooring and feature marble fireplace.

Master bedroom (11’ 8” x 9’ 9”) at widest point. Side aspect room with wooden effect flooring and access to en suite with WC, wash hand basin and shower with electric unit, tiled flooring, fully tiled walls and extractor fan.

Bedroom 2 (8’ 0” x 8’ 11”) - side aspect room with wooden effect flooring.

Bedroom 3 (11’ 0” x 9’ 0”) - side aspect room with carpet flooring.

Bedroom 4 (14’ 0” x 9’ 0”) - side aspect room with carpet flooring.

Study / bedroom 5 (7’ 4” x 8’ 11”) - side aspect room with carpet flooring.

Bathroom (6’ 2” x 9’ 10”) at widest point. Three piece suite with panelled bath with electric unit, low flush WC and wash hand basin with vanity unit, heated towel rail. Wired for electric mirror. Fully tiled walls and tiled flooring. Extractor fan.

Double garage (21’ 11” x 35’ 6”) with rolling shutter doors.

Store (20’ 8” x 14’ 9”).

1. 61 Blackisland Road is a beautifully presented five bedroom bungalow. Photo Sales

2. The property situated in the countryside village of Annaghmore on the outskirts of Portadown. Photo Sales

3. The attractive entrance hall. Photo Sales

4. The property has been tastefully decorated throughout. Photo Sales