The impressive four-bedroom family home at 106 Breagh Hill is tucked away at the end of a quiet cul de sac in one of Portadown's most sought after addresses, and sits on a prime elevated site.

It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers over £269,500.

This lovely home is perfect for family living with space to relax in the spacious living room with bay window or the sunroom with attractive exposed brick wall with French doors opening out onto the garden.

The beautiful kitchen is open plan to the dining area and has contemporary two tone units with an excellent range of integrated appliances and a contrasting island with seating.

There is also a utility room and practical ground floor WC.

On the first floor this delightful property offers four bedrooms with the master having an en suite and a range of stylish built-in furniture. Two further bedrooms have built-in closets providing excellent storage.

The lovely family bathroom is a modern white four-piece suite with separate shower and bath. An integral garage is accessed via the utility room. To the rear is a fully enclosed garden laid in lawn with paved patio. There are dual access gates to the front of the house, with a tarmac driveway providing parking to the front.

1. Impressive family home 106 Breagh Hill is tucked away at the end of a quiet cul de sac. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

2. Stylish entrance The entrance hall has a part-glazed UPVC entrance door with glazed side panels and tiled flooring. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

3. Attractive decor The living room has a bay window and attractive limestone fireplace and hearth with gas fire. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

4. Welcoming space The attractive living room. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents. Photo Sales