Portadown property: four-bedroom detached family home with sunroom in much sought after area
The impressive four-bedroom family home at 106 Breagh Hill is tucked away at the end of a quiet cul de sac in one of Portadown's most sought after addresses, and sits on a prime elevated site.
It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers over £269,500.
This lovely home is perfect for family living with space to relax in the spacious living room with bay window or the sunroom with attractive exposed brick wall with French doors opening out onto the garden.
The beautiful kitchen is open plan to the dining area and has contemporary two tone units with an excellent range of integrated appliances and a contrasting island with seating.
There is also a utility room and practical ground floor WC.
On the first floor this delightful property offers four bedrooms with the master having an en suite and a range of stylish built-in furniture. Two further bedrooms have built-in closets providing excellent storage.
The lovely family bathroom is a modern white four-piece suite with separate shower and bath. An integral garage is accessed via the utility room. To the rear is a fully enclosed garden laid in lawn with paved patio. There are dual access gates to the front of the house, with a tarmac driveway providing parking to the front.