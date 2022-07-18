Portadown property: Four-bedroom family home features ‘hidden’ patio area for unrivalled privacy and sunshine

Currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111), with offers around £255,000, this four-bedroom detached property is situated on a spacious plot coupled with an extremely private garden to the rear that attracts the sun most of the day.

A most attractive and well-presented property, it ticks so many boxes - four double bedrooms, family bathroom, dual aspect living room, pressurised water system and sunroom leading onto the patio.

The delightful living room (16’ 0” x 12’ 8”) has oak flooring and a feature fireplace with stove and slate chamber.

The beautiful kitchen at 15 Bocombra Hill has a contemporary feel with its cream range of units and black granite worktop, coordinating with an island with seating area.

There is an array of integrated appliances to include oven, four-ring hob and dishwasher.

There’s also space for an American fridge-freezer and the room has double doors leading to the sunroom.

You can step out to the garden from the bright sunroom (11’ 9” x 9’ 9”) through French doors.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is a useful utility room with coordinating high and low level units.

There is also a very practical ground floor cloakroom with WC and basin.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with an ensuite which includes a walk-in shower.

The modern family bathroom features a P-shaped bath with electric shower over and a heated towel rail.

The beauty of this well-finished home is the spacious site it rests upon with am extensive driveway laid in attractive brick paving providing parking for multiple cars.

There is also a detached garage to one side which has a roller door and sealed floor.

The front garden is laid in lawn. At the back of the property there is a fully enclosed rear garden and ‘hidden’ patio area that offer unrivalled privacy and sunshine.

