This beautifully presented property enjoys all the benefits of rural living, yet is situated within easy travelling distance of the M1 motorway link, Portadown, Dungannon, Moy and Armagh.

The location also benefits from having a great range of local schools and the local treasures of Ardress House, The Argory and Peatlands Park close by.

This lovely home is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (telephone 028 3833 1111) with offers over £182,500. It is a chain-free sale.

Attractively decorated throughout, this excellent 1,097 square feet property has raised internal ceiling heights which add to the stylish design.

It comprises a dual aspect living room with feature wood burning stove, a kitchen diner with a full range of integrated appliances, utility room and a practical ground floor WC.

The first floor accommodation includes three bedrooms - the master with an en suite - and a lovely family bathroom with separate bath and shower.

Sitting on a private site, this ideal family home gives an abundance of rear garden space with a south west aspect and two paved patio areas, which are ideal for entertaining.

1 . Attractive home The property is an attractive 1,097 square feet semi-detached home. The front garden laid in lawn, with a decorative stone driveway to the side. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

2 . Welcoming space The entrance hall has a composite front door door with glazed panel above. There is tiled flooring and feature panelling to the walls in the hallway and stairs. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

3 . Stylish shades The attractive hallway has feature wall panelling and is stylishly decorated. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

4 . Delightful home The lovely dual aspect living room has an attractive fireplace with a wood burning stove and slate hearth. Feature lighting completes the cosy atmosphere. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents