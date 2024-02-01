Register
Portadown property: immaculate semi-detached home in idyllic rural location is close to the M1 for easy travelling

The tranquil surroundings of the Co Armagh countryside are all around you at 3 Cherry Grove, Annaghmore, an immaculate semi-detached home which is sure to attract a lot of buyer interest.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Feb 2024, 18:40 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 18:44 GMT

This beautifully presented property enjoys all the benefits of rural living, yet is situated within easy travelling distance of the M1 motorway link, Portadown, Dungannon, Moy and Armagh.

The location also benefits from having a great range of local schools and the local treasures of Ardress House, The Argory and Peatlands Park close by.

This lovely home is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (telephone 028 3833 1111) with offers over £182,500. It is a chain-free sale.

Attractively decorated throughout, this excellent 1,097 square feet property has raised internal ceiling heights which add to the stylish design.

It comprises a dual aspect living room with feature wood burning stove, a kitchen diner with a full range of integrated appliances, utility room and a practical ground floor WC.

The first floor accommodation includes three bedrooms - the master with an en suite - and a lovely family bathroom with separate bath and shower.

Sitting on a private site, this ideal family home gives an abundance of rear garden space with a south west aspect and two paved patio areas, which are ideal for entertaining.

The property is an attractive 1,097 square feet semi-detached home. The front garden laid in lawn, with a decorative stone driveway to the side.

The property is an attractive 1,097 square feet semi-detached home. The front garden laid in lawn, with a decorative stone driveway to the side. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

The entrance hall has a composite front door door with glazed panel above. There is tiled flooring and feature panelling to the walls in the hallway and stairs.

The entrance hall has a composite front door door with glazed panel above. There is tiled flooring and feature panelling to the walls in the hallway and stairs. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

The attractive hallway has feature wall panelling and is stylishly decorated.

The attractive hallway has feature wall panelling and is stylishly decorated. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

The lovely dual aspect living room has an attractive fireplace with a wood burning stove and slate hearth. Feature lighting completes the cosy atmosphere.

The lovely dual aspect living room has an attractive fireplace with a wood burning stove and slate hearth. Feature lighting completes the cosy atmosphere. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

