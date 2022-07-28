Portadown property: luxurious family home oozing with designer style

Set in the Portadown countryside yet with easy access to the M1 motorway, this fabulous home offers so much ... and then some more!

It is currently on sale through The Agent NI (tel: 028 3868 0707) with an asking price of £495,000.

With key features such as fully tiled floors and underfloor heating, this lovely home has been thoughtfully designed for modern family living where comfort, style and practicality go hand in hand.

The lounge (15’ x 9’ 5” x 16’x 1”) has a built-in feature gas fire - perfect for those cosy nights in.

The beautiful kitchen / living area (26’3” x 30’) has a range of high and low level units, a feature island and wood-burning stove.

Two large sliding doors and a single door give access to the garden and patio area.

The sitting / dining area (20’ 5” x 25’ 3”) also features patio doors.

Modern wooden stairs lead to the first floor master suite with feature glass balcony.

The master suite (23’1” x 17’) has a separate sitting area and offers stunning views over the rear garden and surrounding countryside.

The suite also has fully tiled floors, feature sliding doors, built in wardrobes and underfloor heating

The beautiful bathroom has a walk-in shower, toilet, bath, sink and underfloor heating to complete the luxury finish.

There are three other beautiful bedrooms, one with patio doors leading to the extensive patio area. Another bedroom has a door leading to the garden.

There’s also a downstairs shower room with jet shower and a separate guest shower room.

This fabulous property also has plenty to offer outdoors, including a four-car garage with electric door.

There is a sweeping paved driveway leading to the property, and the outdoor space includes an extensive landscaped garden with a range of shrubbery and fruit trees.

A foundation has also been laid for a greenhouse.

And to top it all - there is attic space which has the potential to be converted to two extra bedrooms.

1. 1 Derrycarne Road, Portadown Photo Sales

2. The property is bright and airy. Photo Sales

3. The spacious kitchen / living area. Photo Sales

4. The luxurious living area. Photo Sales