Portadown property offers both style and practicality

This attractive four-bedroom property offers practicality with plenty of style and currently is on sale for an asking price of £274,950 through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707).

The attractive entrance hall features a panel front door with glazed side panel, fully tiled floor, a double panel radiator, power points and a downstairs WC.

The lounge (19‘1” x 12’3”) has a fully tiled floor and French doors leading to the rear garden.

The kitchen / dining area (14‘9” x 19’) is perfect for preparing and enjoying family meals and has a range of high and low-level units, built in oven and hob and built in dishwasher.

It has a fully tiled floor, two double panel radiators, power points and spotlights.

A utility room has a range of high and low level units and plumbed for an automatic washing machine.

The attractively-designed first floor landing features the entrance to the roof space and has been thoughtfully appointed with power points and two radiators.

Bedroom one (10’2” x 12’7”): laminate floor, radiator and power points.

Ensuite featuring walk-in shower with rain shower head, low flush WC, wash hand basin, towel radiator and partially tiled walls.

Bedroom two (9’4” x 12’4”): laminate floor, radiator and power points.

Bedroom three (9’4” x 12’4”): laminate floor, power points and single panel radiator.

Bedroom four (13’9” x 8’3”): laminate floor. power points and radiator.

Bathroom: low flush WC, panel bath with electric shower, wash hand basin, partially tiled walls, fully tiled floor and towel radiator.

This lovely property has a private rear garden laid in lawn and patio.

There is a pebbled driveway and the front garden is planted in shrubs for low maintenance.

1. 11 Appleton Lodge, Portadown Photo Sales

2. The modern kichen / dining area Photo Sales

3. The bright lounge has French doors leading to the rear garden. Photo Sales

4. The attractively-designed first floor landing. Photo Sales