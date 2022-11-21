A unique property such as 55a Derrycarne Road, Portadown rarely comes on the market, offering a fantastic detached home extending to just under 5,000 square feet.

This individually designed residence is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers over £525,000.

Set on an elevated site with panoramic views of the countryside, careful consideration was given to the design, with wonderful use of natural light throughout complimented by beautiful natural stonework.

While this home is sizable in stature, it has been thoughtfully designed so it retains a homely feel.

The spacious property has many fantastic features, including the open plan kitchen, dining and living space, leading to a sunroom with feature glazed wall – perfect for entertaining. This triple aspect room features a luxurious kitchen defined by its clean symmetrical lines and minimalist aesthetic. A full wall of floor to ceiling units with pull-out larder is complimented by contrasting storage cupboards and a large island offering an exceptional workstation for both food preparation and dining. An array of top end integrated appliances to include eye level Neff oven and grill, Schott ceran induction hob with touch operated recessed down draft extractor, fridge freezer and Neff dishwasher completes this show-stopping kitchen.

There are four bedrooms, three of which are en suite. The master bedroom also has a dressing room.

There’s also a family bathroom, a downstairs shower room and a downstairs cloakroom with wc and floating sink with vanity unit.

The property, which has a heat recovery system, also has an integral double garage with games room above.

1. Elevated site This impressive recently constructed detached residence is set on an elevated site with panoramic views of the countryside. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2. Sweeping driveway There is a sweeping driveway to front with parking at the rear of the property. It also has wraparound gardens with styled patio area. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. Eye-catching entrance Feature stonework sets off the main entrance to this lovely home. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Entertaining space The luxurious kitchen, dining and living area is just perfect for get-togethers of family and friends. Photo: contributed Photo Sales