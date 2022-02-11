Portadown property: Stylish three-bedroom home with fantastic outdoor living area

This three-bedroom semi-detached house offers stylish accommodation both inside and outside and is ideal for anyone who likes to spend time relaxing or entertaining friends and family outdoors.

It is on sale through The Agent NI (tel: 028 3868 0707) with an asking price of £159,950.

Step through the front door into the attractive entrance hall, complete with antique-style radiator and laminate flooring.

The welcoming lounge, measuring 15’2” x 11’ is perfect for relaxing.

The stylish yet practical kitchen and dining area measures 21’3” x 12’10” and has a range of high and low level units in a modern finish with a quartz worktop.

A Belfast sink finishes off the look perfectly.

Built-in appliances include oven and hob, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one with en suite, and a beautifully designed family bathroom.

Bedroom 1 :(12’1” x 11’1”).

The modern en suite features a walk-in shower, fully tiled floor, pedestal wash hand basin. low flush WC. partially tiled walls and an antique-style radiator.

Bedroom 2: (10’8” x 11’).

Bedroom3: (10’8” x 9’8”).

The stylish bathroom features a bath, walk-in double tray shower, low flush WC, vanity unit,partially tiled walls, fully tiled floor and spotlights.

This lovely home features a large private rear garden laid in decking, patio and stoned area all designed for outdoor enjoyment and low maintenance.

The front garden is laid in lawn and there is a tarmac driveway.

1. 114 The Beeches, Portadown is a beautifully-decorated semi-deteched home. Photo Sales

2. An attractively-designed and useful space under the stairs. Photo Sales

3. The lounge has attractive laminate flooring Photo Sales

4. The attractive lounge. Photo Sales