This delightful bungalow occupies a super cul-de-sac situation in one of Ballymoney's most sought after neighbourhoods. Offers around £174,950.

5 Ashgrove Crescent, Ballymoney, BT53 7BP

It offers three generously sized bedrooms together with a large living room, a contemporary family shower room and a kitchen dinette with a range of fitted units.

Externally spacious grounds border the same with great parking provision to the front, a detached garage and a private enclosed rear garden with patio area.

No 5 will surely appeal to a range of prospective buyers and McAfee Properties highly recommend early viewing to appreciate the choice situation, proportions and ambience.

5 Ashgrove Crescent, Ballymoney, BT53 7BP

Please note however that viewing is strictly by appointment only.

Reception Hall: Partly glazed woodgrain uPVC front door, ceiling coving and rose, telephone point and a cloakroom/airing cupboard.

Lounge: 4.88m x 4.6m (16' 0" x 15' 1") (widest points) Feature cast iron fireplace in a wooden surround with a tiled hearth, TV point, ceiling coving, ceiling rose and super views over the cul de sac to the front.

Kitchen/Dinette: 4.06m x 3.23m (13' 4" x 10' 7") With a great range of fitted eye and low level units, tiled between the worktop and the eye level units, bowl and a half stainless steel sink, electric oven, ceramic hob, stainless steel; extractor fan over, pan drawers, wine rack, corner glass display units, window pelmet with recessed display lights, housing for a fridge/freezer, tiled floor, views over the avenue to the front and a door to the side.

Bedroom 1: 4.32m x 3.25m (14' 2" x 10' 8"). Bedroom 2: 3.33m x 3m (10' 11" x 9' 10"). Bedroom 3:3.05m x 2.97m (10' 0" x 9' 9").

Shower Room: A contemporary shower room with a WC, vanity unit with storage below and a tile effect splashback, high level heated chrome towel rail and a large panelled shower cubicle with a glazed enclosure and a Redring electric shower.

Exterior Features:

Number 5 occupies a choice cul-de-sac situation with a tarmac driveway and an additional colour stone garden/parking area to the front and a garden laid in lawn.

The tarmac driveway continues to the side to a detached garage at the rear. Paved paths lead from the front also to one side with a side garden area leading to the rear. There is also a feature raised and well stocked shrub bed area to the front.

Detached Garage: 6.02m x 3.66m (19' 9" x 12' 0") (internal sizes) With a roller door, a window, a pedestrian door, fitted stainless steel sink, plumbed for an automatic washing machine, strip lights, power points, uPVC fascia and soffit boards.

The private and enclosed rear garden area includes a tarmac patio/barbecue area and a garden laid in lawn. Other features include uPVC oil tank, outside lights and a tap and an enclosed boiler house.

This property – 5 Ashgrove Crescent, Ballymoney, BT53 7BP – is priced at offers around £174,950.

