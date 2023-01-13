It offers three generously sized bedrooms together with a large living room, a contemporary family shower room and a kitchen dinette with a range of fitted units.
Externally spacious grounds border the same with great parking provision to the front, a detached garage and a private enclosed rear garden with patio area.
Advertisement
No 5 will surely appeal to a range of prospective buyers and McAfee Properties highly recommend early viewing to appreciate the choice situation, proportions and ambience.
Advertisement
Please note however that viewing is strictly by appointment only.
Reception Hall: Partly glazed woodgrain uPVC front door, ceiling coving and rose, telephone point and a cloakroom/airing cupboard.
Advertisement
Lounge: 4.88m x 4.6m (16' 0" x 15' 1") (widest points) Feature cast iron fireplace in a wooden surround with a tiled hearth, TV point, ceiling coving, ceiling rose and super views over the cul de sac to the front.
Kitchen/Dinette: 4.06m x 3.23m (13' 4" x 10' 7") With a great range of fitted eye and low level units, tiled between the worktop and the eye level units, bowl and a half stainless steel sink, electric oven, ceramic hob, stainless steel; extractor fan over, pan drawers, wine rack, corner glass display units, window pelmet with recessed display lights, housing for a fridge/freezer, tiled floor, views over the avenue to the front and a door to the side.
Bedroom 1: 4.32m x 3.25m (14' 2" x 10' 8"). Bedroom 2: 3.33m x 3m (10' 11" x 9' 10"). Bedroom 3:3.05m x 2.97m (10' 0" x 9' 9").
Advertisement
Shower Room: A contemporary shower room with a WC, vanity unit with storage below and a tile effect splashback, high level heated chrome towel rail and a large panelled shower cubicle with a glazed enclosure and a Redring electric shower.
Exterior Features:
Advertisement
Number 5 occupies a choice cul-de-sac situation with a tarmac driveway and an additional colour stone garden/parking area to the front and a garden laid in lawn.
The tarmac driveway continues to the side to a detached garage at the rear. Paved paths lead from the front also to one side with a side garden area leading to the rear. There is also a feature raised and well stocked shrub bed area to the front.
Detached Garage: 6.02m x 3.66m (19' 9" x 12' 0") (internal sizes) With a roller door, a window, a pedestrian door, fitted stainless steel sink, plumbed for an automatic washing machine, strip lights, power points, uPVC fascia and soffit boards.
Advertisement
The private and enclosed rear garden area includes a tarmac patio/barbecue area and a garden laid in lawn. Other features include uPVC oil tank, outside lights and a tap and an enclosed boiler house.
This property – 5 Ashgrove Crescent, Ballymoney, BT53 7BP – is priced at offers around £174,950.
Advertisement
Further details and information can be obtained from the agents McAfee Properties, Ballymoney. Check out their website https://www.mcafeeproperties.co.uk/ or call their office on 028 2766 7676.