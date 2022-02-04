PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Albany Lodge

A spacious and immaculately presented townhouse situated in the centre of Portrush and enjoying stunning coastal views towards the East Strand and Skerries.

The property currently operates as a successful B&B with eleven well appointed ensuite bedrooms and comfortable reception areas plus a self contained studio apartment which could provide further income.

Potential buyers will be given the current order book if you so choose to continue the current business.

FEATURES

* 11 bedrooms (all ensuite), kitchen with living area and office, utility room, lounge and dining room.

* Self contained studio apartment with ensuite facilities.

* Oil fired central heating plus solar water heating.

* Convenient town centre location only a short walk from both East and West Strand, Harbour and the towns many attractions.

Agent:Philip Tweedie & Company

Tel: 028 7083 5444 or 028 7034 4433

https://philiptweedie.com/