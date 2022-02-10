PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Portstewart Prom apartment

Apt 7, Carrig Na Cule, The Promenade/Harbour Road, Portstewart, BT55 7TD: Offers over £285,000

FEATURES

Ground Floor Apartment with its own private entrance

2 Bedrooms, 1 Reception Room

Town centre location overlooking the harbour

Gas central heating

Aluminium double glazed windows

Burglar alarm installed

Underground car parking space and storage unit on the ground floor

Communal roof patio area, access via lift facilities

Sea and coastline views including Mussenden Temple, Downhill and beyond to Donegal

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Entrance Hall: On two levels, tiled floor, wooden front door, cloaks cupboard with wall mounted radiator, store housing boiler, cornice, recess lighting.

Open Plan Lounge / Dining Area / Kitchen: 6.17m x 5.55m (20’ 3” x 18’ 3”) plus kitchen recess, with feature corner window, cornice, television point, recess lighting, tiled floor, telephone point, intercom door entry system, door to:

Balcony: 2.4m x 1.29m (7’ 10” x 4’ 3”)

Kitchen: With eye and low level units including saucepan drawers, granite worktop, Blanco stainless steel sink unit, mixer tap with rinsing hose, Hotpoint hob, Hoover extractor fan, Belling oven, integrated fridge / freezer, integrated Whirlpool dishwasher, integrated Indesit washing machine, recess lighting, tiled floor.

Bedroom (1): 4.99m x 2.95m (16’ 4” x 9’ 8”) with cornice, recess lighting, television point.

En-suite: Comprising tiled corner shower cubicle with mains shower fitting, wash hand basin set in vanity unit, w.c., fully tiled walls, tiled floor, recess lighting, extractor fan, shaver point, wall mounted mirror with sensor lighting.

Bedroom (2): 3.93m x 2.9m (12’ 11” x 9’ 6”)

(Max) with television and telephone point.

Bathroom and w.c. combined: Comprising panel bath with mains shower fitting over bath, wash hand basin set in vanity unit, w.c., recess lighting, extractor fan, tiled floor, shaver point, fully tiled walls, wall mounted mirror with lighting, heated towel rail. No window.

All purchasers will be shareholders in a Management Company formed to maintain communal and open space areas.

Agent:McAfee Properties, Portstewart

02870832233

