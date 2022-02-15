PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Beautiful Ballycastle home

McAfee Properties are delighted to offer for sale 15 Whitehall View - a wonderful, four bed detached house benefiting from all that modern day home technology and security has to offer.

Number 15 is not only a beautiful property to live in but also boasts the highest energy rating that a property can obtain. The brilliance of this home is furthered by it’s fantastic parking facilities and great location.

Location:

Leave the town centre on Market Street and turn right at the roundabout onto Leyland Road. At the top of the road turn left onto the Whitepark Road and 15 Whitehall View is located a short distance along on the left hand side.

Accommodation Comprising:

Entrance Hall: With composite door with glass side panels, polished tiled floor and concealed lighting.

Separate W.C.: With wash hand basin, concealed lighting, polished tiled floor.

Lounge: With light grey wooden flooring, multi fuel burner, tiled hearth, T.V. point, French doors leading to rear.

Kitchen/Dining Area: With polished tiled floor, fitted with a stunning range of high and low level units with a perfectly appointed breakfast bar centre island with ‘CDA’ wine cooler with hot and cold feature, eye level ‘BOSCH’ oven,’ Normende’ integrated hob, extractor fan, integrated fridge freezer, ‘Franke’ granite bowl and a half sink unit with ‘Quooker hot tap’, work station/desk area, T.V. point, integrated dish washer, concealed lighting.

Utility Room: With stainless steel sink unit, full size broom cupboard, polished tiled floor.

First Floor: With linen cupboard, access to roof space via Slingsby ladder.

Bedroom One with Ensuite: With T.V. point, views towards surrounding countryside, light grey wooden flooring.

Ensuite: With fully tiled walls, W.C., anti-fog LED mirror, straight base rainfall shower, extractor fan, heated towel rail, under sink storage.

Bedroom Two: With views towards surrounding countryside, T.V. point, light grey wooden flooring.

Bedroom Three: With views towards Fairhead, T.V. point, light grey wooden flooring.

Bedroom Four/Study: With T.V. point, light grey wooden flooring.

Bathroom: Having fully tiled walls, bath tub, concealed lighting, extractor fan, under sink storage, anti-fog LED mirror, tiled flooring, heated towel rail, rainfall shower with slate base.

Additional Features:

4KW Solar Watt Premium Glass Glass System with 30 year warranty.

‘Eddi’ solar powered water system.

‘Pyronix’ smart app controlled security system.

‘DMSS’ camera system including live feed with 360 degrees camera coverage.

Newly built property.

Popular location within walking distance of both Ballycastle town centre, sea front area and a host of local amenities.

Internal solid oak doors.

Phenomenal energy efficiency with highest rating of ‘A’.

UPVC double glazed windows.