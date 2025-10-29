The charming three-bedroom cottage effortlessly blends authentic, character rich décor with the comfort and charm of traditional country living.
Set on a generously sized plot, the property boasts mature, landscaped gardens that are full of personality and thoughtful details.
Additionally, the property comes with full planning permission for a bespoke extension, offering the exciting opportunity to further enhance and personalise this already standout home.
Christmas Cottage is on the market for offers over £275,000 with Armstrong Gordon.
