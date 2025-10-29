Buying a house - 3 mistakes buyers make when viewing a property for the first time

PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Christmas Cottage - a charming and unique property on the spectacular Causeway Coast

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Oct 2025, 12:02 GMT
Christmas Cottage on the scenic north coast has been described by the estate agency selling it as “one of the finest properties we've ever had the privilege to list”.

The charming three-bedroom cottage effortlessly blends authentic, character rich décor with the comfort and charm of traditional country living.

Set on a generously sized plot, the property boasts mature, landscaped gardens that are full of personality and thoughtful details.

Additionally, the property comes with full planning permission for a bespoke extension, offering the exciting opportunity to further enhance and personalise this already standout home.

Christmas Cottage is on the market for offers over £275,000 with Armstrong Gordon.

For more information, click HERE

Christmas Cottage, Christmas Cottage 64A Whitepark Road, Ballycastle. Offers over £275,000.

1. PROPERTY

Christmas Cottage, Christmas Cottage 64A Whitepark Road, Ballycastle. Offers over £275,000. Photo: ARMSTRONG GORDON

Christmas Cottage, Christmas Cottage 64A Whitepark Road, Ballycastle. Offers over £275,000.

2. PROPERTY

Christmas Cottage, Christmas Cottage 64A Whitepark Road, Ballycastle. Offers over £275,000. Photo: ARMSTRONG GORDON

Christmas Cottage, Christmas Cottage 64A Whitepark Road, Ballycastle. Offers over £275,000.

3. PROPERTY

Christmas Cottage, Christmas Cottage 64A Whitepark Road, Ballycastle. Offers over £275,000. Photo: ARMSTRONG GORDON

Christmas Cottage, Christmas Cottage 64A Whitepark Road, Ballycastle. Offers over £275,000.

4. PROPERTY

Christmas Cottage, Christmas Cottage 64A Whitepark Road, Ballycastle. Offers over £275,000. Photo: ARMSTRONG GORDON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice