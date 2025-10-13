The current vendors have just carried out recent refurbishment to the NITB-approved Eglinton Street property including a newly fitted kitchen which has been finished to an exacting specification.

Extending to approximately 4,000 square feet, the clever internal layout maximises on style for either a luxury guest house or family orientated living.

The location is within proximity to the East Strand Beach and sits in the heart of Portrush town centre, with stunning panoramic views.

Albany Lodge, 2 Eglinton Street, Portrush, BT56 8DX, is on the market for offers over £795,000 with Armstrong Gordon.

