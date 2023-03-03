Property of the week is 95A Edenbane Road, Garvagh, Kilrea, Coleraine, BT51 5XE: a four bed detached house. Offers around £329,950.

Set on a delightful elevated rural site this spacious four bedroom (one ensuite), 3 ½ reception room detached house with garage and carport/washing bay enjoys picturesque views of the surrounding countryside to the rear of the property in this delightful setting.

Being located on the main Garvagh/Kilrea road and centrally located to Ballymoney, Coleraine, Maghera and Ballymena this property is sure to appeal to a wide range of prospective purchasers.

The property offers bright and spacious accommodation including four double bedrooms and a family sized bathroom on the first floor and a lounge, sitting room, sun room and open plan kitchen/dinette on the ground floor.

Externally the property has an extensive tarmac driveway with spacious parking areas to the front and side of the property. The selling agents McAfee Properties Ballymoney highly recommend an early internal inspection to fully appreciate the quality, location and accommodation of this spacious rural family home.

Reception Hall: Tiled floor, telephone point, ceiling downlights, uPVC front door and side panels.

Lounge: 5.41m x 4.75m (17' 9" x 15' 7") with tiled fireplace, T.V. point.

Sitting Room: 4.78m x 4.09m (15' 8" x 13' 5") (at widest points) with tiled floor, fireplace with wooden surround, T.V. and telephone points, archway to Kitchen/Dinette: 7.92m x 4.22m (26' 0" x 13' 10") with attractive range of eye and low level units including Belling electric cooker incorporating ceramic hob with five rings and a hotplate, two ovens, grill and warming compartment, extractor fan, Neff integrated microwave, integrated dishwasher, Haeir fridge freezer, 1 ½ bowl sink unit, glass display unit with lighting, Silestone worktop, part tiled walls, window pelmet with downlights, tiled floor, feature centre island with a range of storage cupboards, Silestone worktop and drawers, ceiling downlights.

Rear Hallway: tiled floor, uPVC rear door. Storage/cloaks cupboard.

Utility Room: 2.87m x 2.06m (9' 5" x 6' 9") with a range of fitted eye and low level units including stainless steel ink unit, plumbed for an automatic washing machine, space for tumble dryer, tiled above worktops, tiled floor, extractor fan.

Separate WC: WC, wash hand basin with storage cupboard, tiled splash back, tiled floor, extractor fan.

Sun Room: 4.98m x 4.93m (16' 4" x 16' 2") with feature brick fireplace, wooden mantle, raised hearth, multi fuel stove, vaulted ceiling tiled floor, pedestrian door to rear of the property.

First Floor: Spacious Landing Area/Study Area (wired for telephone and internet). Walk in hotpress with tiled floor and light.

Bedroom 1: 4.78m x 3.61m (15' 8" x 11' 10") Wood laminate flooring. Bedroom 2: 4.78m x 4.7m (15' 8" x 15' 5") (including ensuite) eature balconette with patio doors, wood laminate flooring, T.V. point. Ensuite with thermostatic shower, tiled cubicle, WC, wash hand basin with storage cupboard, tiled walls, extractor fan, tiled floor, lighted mirror above sink unit.

Bathroom & WC combined: 3m x 2.84m (9' 10" x 9' 4") with fitted suite including bath with telephone hand shower, Redring electric shower, tiled cubicle, WC, wash hand basin, tiled above and below wash hand basin, Bluetooth lighted mirror above sink unit.

Bedroom 3: 4.32m x 3.43m (14' 2" x 11' 3") wood laminate flooring, T.V. point, door to Study/Dressing Room: 5.69m x 3.81m (18' 8" x 12' 6") wood laminate flooring, access to eaves storage, plumbing for an ensuite in eaves area.

Bedroom 4: 4.75m x 3.99m (15' 7" x 13' 1") with wood laminate flooring, T.V. point.

Exterior Features:

Garage: 6.71m x 6.32m (22' 0" x 20' 9") with roller door, pedestrian door, windows, light and power points, storage above garage with window and lights.

Outdoor flagged carport/sheltered area/wash bay with outside tap and uPVC ceiling with lights. Extensive tarmac driveway with parking areas to the front, side and rear of the property. Two outside taps. Outside lights to front and rear of the property.

Garden area in lawn to side of property with lighting, decorative ornamental feature and slate bed. Excellent picturesque elevated rural views to rear of the property.

Agent: McAfee Properties Ballymoney. Tel: 02827667676

