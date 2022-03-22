Property of the week: fantastic chalet bungalow

Frank A McCaughan & Son are delighted to offer for sale this fantastic detached chalet bungalow occupying a prime elevated corner site.

The property offers choice accommodation having four bedrooms (master having en-suite) together with three reception rooms adaptable to meet differing individual requirements.

The property is situated only a short stroll from Ballycastle town centre and main bus route. The agents invite you to view this property at your leisure so that you can see for yourself the inner qualities this property has to offer.

GROUND FLOOR

Spacious Entrance Hall:

Lounge: 16’1 x 13’0 With opening left for fireplace chosen by prospective clients and supplied by nominated supplier.

Open-Plan Kitchen/Dining/Snug

Kitchen Area: 15’0 x 10’9 With full range of eye and low level units incorporating hob, oven, dishwasher and integrated fridge to be chosen by prospective client and supplied by nominated supplier.

Dining Area: 10’9 x 10’8

Utility Room: 10’9 x 5’2

Dining Room/Bedroom 5: 13’1 x 10’1

Bedroom 1: 12’7 x 10’11

Bathroom & W.C. Combined: 10’11 x 7’2

Fully Shelved Hotpress

Open Tread Staircase To:

FIRST FLOOR

Bedroom 2: 14’0 x 12’10

Bedroom 3: 19’10 x 11’0

Bedroom 4: 14’7 x 12’11 With En-suite facility comprising fully tiled walk-in shower cubicle w.c and wash hand basin.

Shower Room: 6’4 x 5’2 With fully tiled walk-in shower cubicle, w.c. and wash hand basin. Fully shelved airing cupboard.

EXTERNAL FEATURES

Gardens to front side and rear laid in lawn fully enclosed by fence, tarmac drive and parking area. Concrete base laid suitable for patio area or sectional garage. Outside watertap.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Oil Fired Central Heating

Upvc Double Glazed Windows & Doors

Solid Oak Mexican Internal Doors

Upvc Fascia, Soffit & Downpipes

Cavity Wall & Roofspace Insulation

Deep Skirting & Architrave With Hockey Stick Trim

Generous Electrical Specification

Pressurised Heating System

Television Points In Most Rooms

Zoned Heating System

