PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Idyllic country residence

A unique private family home superbly situated in an idyllic countryside setting.

Extremely well kept, this substantial property comprising five spacious bedrooms and two reception rooms oozes charm and character throughout.

On entering, you are welcomed into a spacious reception hall leading into snug with French doors opening to the front garden. A modern contemporary fully equipped kitchen with dining area is one the focal points of this family home. Located on the first floor is the most charming family room with door leading to front balcony with stunning countryside views.

Externally there are two stable blocks with a total of eight stables, tack room and feeding room, to the rear of the property is a large all weather arena. The large tarmac driveway provides ample parking and the gardens are maintained to an exceptionally high standard with vast selection of trees, plants and shrubs and ornamental lights, ornamental water pump and original mill wheel. The property is bordered by a natural stream.

Maintained to the highest of standards throughout this superior detached family home with many of the original features from internal doors to radiators, ceiling beams, stone walls and deep window sills. The charming and individual property will have wide appeal on the open market with families wanting to set up home in a rural private yet convenient setting. The property would also lend itself to someone who had an equestrian nature. Located within a short drive to Coleraine town centre with primary and secondary schools, Ulster University, Causeway Hospital.

Also located within easy commuting distance to Portrush & Portstewart with blue flag beaches and championship golf courses and all other main arterial routes.

ACCOMMODATION COMPRISING

Reception Hall 8.64m x 2.95m (28’4 x 9’8) with feature stone wall and vaulted ceiling, ‘Amtico’ flooring.

Cloakroom with wc, wash hand basin with under storage, extractor fan, recessed lights, heated towel rail, half tiled walls, tiled floor.

Snug 3.66m x 2.82m (12’0 x 9’3) Wood burning stove with tiled hearth and feature beam mantle, feature stone wall and vaulted ceiling, ceiling beams and recessed lights, ‘Amtico; flooring, French doors leading to rear.

Bedroom 1 3.45m x 3.40m (11’4 x 11’2) with walking in dressing area/wardrobe, wooden flooring. En-suite comprising fully tiled walk in shower cubicle, wc, wash hand basin, extractor fan, wooden flooring.

Bedroom 2 4.62m x 3.23m (15’2 x 10’7) with built in wardrobe, laminate wooden flooring.

Bedroom 3 3.20m x 2.92m (10’6 x 9’7) with built in wardrobe, TV point, laminate wooden flooring.

Kitchen/Dining Area 5.54m x 4.93m (18’2 x 16’2) with fully fitted extensive range of eye and low level units with granite worktops and upstands, sink unit, integrated hob with extractor fan, integrated oven, integrated dishwasher, space for fridge freezer with feature unit surround with wine rack, integrated pull out refuse drawer, feature stone wall, recessed lights, under stairs storage plumbed for washing machine with light and power, tiled flooring.

Rear Porch Hoptress with storage, tiled flooring.

Bathroom - Suite comprising fully tiled walk in shower cubicle with drencher shower head, bath, wc, wash hand basin, heated towel rail, tiled flooring, feature original red brick wall.

Bedroom 4 4.04m x 3.20m (13’3 x 10’6) with built in storage and desk, provision for open fire fireplace (located behind desk), ‘Amtico’ flooring, original red brick wall and beams.

First Floor

Stairs leading to Family Room 5.41m x 4.75m (17’9 x 15’7) with feature stone walls, vaulted ceiling with original beams, velux window, door leading to balcony, wooden flooring.

Bedroom 5 4.95m x 3.51m (16’3 x 11’6) with original red brick wall, access to eaves and roofspace.

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Property with triple vehicular access, main entrance with double gates and ornamental lighting leading to spacious tarmac driveway with ample parking.

Gardens to front laid in lawn with range of trees, plants and shrubs, feature original mill wheel, playhouse with decked veranda. Garden to rear with double gates and raised area with trees, plants and shrubs.

Raised concrete area with cloths line. Outside lights and taps.

Stable block 1: All with feeders, drinking troughs and power.

Stable (1) 14’11 x 7’0 Stable (2) 14’0 x 11’9 Stable (3) 14’0 x 12’0 Stable (4) 14’0 x 11’7

Stable block 2:- All with feeders, drinking troughs and power.

Stable (1) 14’2 x 13’9 Stable (2) 14’2 x 13’9 Stable (3) 14’2 x 13’9 Stable (4) 15’9 x 14’1

Tack Room 9’6 x 9’0 Feeding Room 9’2 x 9’0

All weather arena to rear of stables. Covered storage area located to rear of Stable Block 2