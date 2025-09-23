This home combines timeless design with thoughtful modern touches, creating an ideal retreat for families who value space, comfort and privacy.
Outside, the extensive gardens are beautifully maintained, offering plenty of space for children to play, outdoor dining or simply enjoying the peace of the surrounding countryside.
This superb home is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Philip Tweedie and Company.
For more information, click here.
1. PROPERTY
61 Glebe Road, Castlerock. Offers in excess of £650,000 from Philip Tweedie and Company. Photo: PHILIP TWEEDIE
2. PROPERTY
61 Glebe Road, Castlerock. Offers in excess of £650,000 from Philip Tweedie and Company. Photo: PHILIP TWEEDIE
3. PROPERTY
61 Glebe Road, Castlerock. Offers in excess of £650,000 from Philip Tweedie and Company. Photo: PHILIP TWEEDIE
4. PROPERTY
61 Glebe Road, Castlerock. Offers in excess of £650,000 from Philip Tweedie and Company. Photo: PHILIP TWEEDIE