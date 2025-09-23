PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Impressive family residence tucked away in rolling Castlerock countryside

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:42 BST
61 Glebe Road, Castlerock, is an impressive five-bedroom detached family home set in 2.2 acres with landscaped gardens.

This home combines timeless design with thoughtful modern touches, creating an ideal retreat for families who value space, comfort and privacy.

Outside, the extensive gardens are beautifully maintained, offering plenty of space for children to play, outdoor dining or simply enjoying the peace of the surrounding countryside.

This superb home is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Philip Tweedie and Company.

For more information, click here.

