The stunning, recently constructed beachfront home features uninterrupted views over the East Strand and The Skerries.

The interior accommodation includes four generous bedrooms, luxury ensuite shower rooms plus a family bathroom. The beautifully presented accommodation extends to 2000 sq ft.

With balcony and terrace off the first and second floor, this property also has communal gardens with direct beach access.

This stunning home is on the market for offers of £1,500,000 with Simon Brien.

For more information, click here.

1 . PROPERTY 55A Causeway Street, Portrush, BT56 8AD - a magnificent four bedroom beachfront property - on the market with Simon Brien for an asking price of £1,500,000. Photo: SIMON BRIEN

2 . PROPERTY 55A Causeway Street, Portrush, BT56 8AD - a magnificent four bedroom beachfront property - on the market with Simon Brien for an asking price of £1,500,000. Photo: SIMON BRIEN

3 . PROPERTY 55A Causeway Street, Portrush, BT56 8AD - a magnificent four bedroom beachfront property - on the market with Simon Brien for an asking price of £1,500,000. Photo: SIMON BRIEN

4 . PROPERTY 55A Causeway Street, Portrush, BT56 8AD - a magnificent four bedroom beachfront property - on the market with Simon Brien for an asking price of £1,500,000. Photo: SIMON BRIEN