13 Coleraine Road, Portrush, BT56 8EA, a four bed semi-detached house. Offers over £395,000.

This beautiful and magnificent four bedroom semi-detached house occupies a mature site on the well-established Coleraine Road in Portrush.

Constructed circa 1930's, this fine home still retains quite a bit of its original character. Internally, the property has well laid out accommodation and is in excellent decorative throughout and would be ideally suited for those looking for a family home.

Externally, the property benefits from well maintained and mature lawns to front and rear. The West Strand Beach is very close by. The selling agent, Armstrong Gordon & Co of Portstewart, strongly recommends early internal appraisal.

Ground Floor

ENTRANCE PORCH: with new composite door, original tiled floor and picture rail.

ENTRANCE HALL: with reclaimed parquet flooring, storage cupboard, picture rail, feature stained glass windows, feature cornicing and design wood work in beam.

LOUNGE: 5.23m x 3.76m (17' 2" x 12' 4") with wood surround fireplace with cast iron inset, tiled hearth, picture rail, cornicing, centrepiece, shelving, bay window with feature stained glass windows.

FAMILY ROOM: 4.6m x 3.56m (15' 1" x 11' 8") with original wood fireplace with tiled inset, tiled hearth, reclaimed parquet flooring, picture rail, cornicing, bay window with feature stained glass.

KITCHEN / DINING: 6.6m x 4.57m (21' 8" x 15' 0") L-shaped kitchen area with Belfast sink and double drainer set in silestone quartz worktop, range of high and low level solid units with tiling between, glass display cabinets, shelving, under units lighting, integrated ceramic hob, stainless steel oven, extractor fan, dishwasher, space for American style fridge freezer, space for range (range not included), wine rack, island with matching worktop and storage below, cornicing, recessed lighting and Terrazzo flooring.

DINING AREA with solid wood floor, 2 ‘Velux’ windows, recessed lighting and PVC French doors leading to rear garden.

UTILITY ROOM 3.4m x 2.49m (11' 2" x 8' 2") with single drainer sink unit, range of high and low level units with tiling between, large cupboard, plumbed for automatic washing machine, tumble dryer, hotpress, pine sheeted ceiling, tiled floor and recessed lighting.

SHOWER ROOM with WC wash hand basin, large PVC clad walk in shower cubicle with mains shower, half tiled walls, tiled floor, cornicing, recessed lighting and extractor fan.

First Floor

LANDING with picture rail and cornicing. BEDROOM (1): 4.5m x 3.76m (14' 9" x 12' 4") with original wood fireplace with tiled inset, tiled hearth, laminate wood floor, picture rail, cornicing and wired for wall lights. BEDROOM (2): 3.89m x 3.53m (12' 9" x 11' 7") with original feature fireplace with tiled inset and hearth, picture rail, cornicing. BEDROOM (3):

3.81m x 3.58m (12' 6" x 11' 9") with original fireplace with tiled inset, hearth, picture rail and cornicing. BEDROOM (4): 2.57m x 2.06m (8' 5" x 6' 9") with solid wood flooring, picture rail and cornicing.

BATHROOM with white suite comprising WC, wash hand basin set in vanity unit with storage below and quartz silestone worktop, freestanding roll top claw foot bath with telephone hand shower, PVC clad shower cubicle with mains shower, heated towel rail, half wood panel walls, tiled floor, extractor fan and two ‘Velux’ windows.

Selling agent: Armstrong Gordon & Co, Portstewart. Tel 028 70832000 https://www.armstronggordon.com/

