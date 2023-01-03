Check out this exciting release of new townhouses, finished with a high turnkey specification, on Ballycastle’s Quay Road.

This four bed mid-terrace house, priced at £595,000, is listed by Frank A McCaughan.

The firm said: “Our superior construction methods include solid brick and block wall construction with extra wide insulated cavity walls and extra deep insulation in the attic and floors to create a warm and efficient home. We provide a 10 year structural warranty with all our homes.”

KITCHEN:

Choice of traditional or contemporary kitchen with soft close doors and drawers; Corian or granite worktops and upstands; Stainless steel sink with chrome mixer tap; Integrated under unit lighting; Branded integrated appliances including electric oven, gas hob, dishwasher, fridge, freezer and Quooker Instant boiling tap – always have instant 100°C boiling water alongside regular hot and cold.

BATHROOMS/ENSUITE:

Branded contemporary white sanitary ware with chrome fittings; Drench shower head and retractable hand held shower; WC with soft close function; Anti-steam illuminated mirror; Bespoke wall mounted vanity unit; Chrome heated towel radiators; Fully tiled shower enclosure and bath, partially tiled elsewhere.

ELECTRICAL INSTALLATION:

Multi room wiring to living area and master bedroom; Energy efficient down-lighters; Security alarm system; Comprehensive range of chrome slimline electrical sockets and switches to ground floor; Mains supply smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup; USB charging ports to every room in house; External lights fitted front and rear.

SMART HOME LIVING:

High specification electronic lighting controls; State-of-the-art heating controls.

HEATING & ENERGY EFFECIENCY:

Low energy requirement build standards; High air tightness standards; High efficiency boiler.

UTILITY:

High quality units with choice of door finishes, worktops and handles; Free standing washing machine and tumble dryer.

FLOORING: Concrete floors on ground floor and high quality sound reduction floors on first floors; Tiled flooring to hall and kitchen; Tiled flooring to bathrooms and en-suites; Carpeted flooring with high quality underlay to bedrooms, stairs & landing.

DECORATION: Painted walls with colours from the exclusive Farrow & Ball range; Painted doors, architraves and skirtings; Bespoke chrome ironmongery; Deep moulded skirting boards and architraves; High quality uPVC framed double glazed windows & hardwood doors.

EXTERNAL FINISHES: Bricked pavia parking spaces with dedicated 2 spaces per property; Turfed gardens to front and rear; Landscape plan incorporating planting and hedging throughout; Bricked pavia patio areas and paths; Front and rear external lighting; Exterior water and electrical supply.

1. Property of the week Quay Road, The Quay Road Residences, Quay Road , Ballycastle, BT54 6BH: 4 Bed Mid-terrace House , Price £595,000 Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Property of the week Quay Road, The Quay Road Residences, Quay Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6BH: four bed mid-terrace house, price £595,000 Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Property of the week Quay Road, The Quay Road Residences, Quay Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6BH: four bed mid-terrace house, price £595,000 Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Property of the week Quay Road, The Quay Road Residences, Quay Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6BH: four bed mid-terrace house, price £595,000 Photo: s Photo Sales