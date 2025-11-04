The truly bespoke residence was designed and constructed by the current owner to provide luxurious and flexible living quarters over two floors.

Numerous strategically placed windows take in the rural surroundings including the Glens of Antrim in the distance.

The property boasts a super kitchen which is open plan to the upper floor lounge gallery and balcony area whilst also open plan to the living area with a feature fireplace.

In total, there are four ensuite bedrooms over both floors, high level and vaulted ceilings throughout, hand made doors and windows (many 8ft/9ft and floor level to take in the views).

4 Boyland Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7HE is on the market for a price of £530,000 with McAfee Properties.

For more information, click HERE

1 . PROPERTY 4 Boyland Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7HE. Asking price £530,000. Photo: MCAFEE

2 . PROPERTY 4 Boyland Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7HE. Asking price £530,000. Photo: MCAFEE

3 . PROPERTY 4 Boyland Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7HE. Asking price £530,000. Photo: MCAFEE

4 . PROPERTY 4 Boyland Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7HE. Asking price £530,000. Photo: MCAFEE