Property Of The Week: Superb family home

Internal accommodation: Hall (19’6” x 6’0”) composite entrance door, wooden flooring, double radiators and stairs to first floor, alarm system with zoned keypads; Lounge (12’2” x 14’11”) with double radiators and outlook to front; Family room (21’10” x 14’8”) with parquet flooring, double radiators, PVC doors leading to patio; Kitchen (10’8” x 10’6”) with cream units, integrated eye level double oven, fridge freezer, dishwasher and granite work surfaces, Island fitted with electric hob, storage underneath and integrated recycling bins - through to Sunroom/Dining room (13’6” x 11’11”) with outlook to garden, double radiators; Utility Room (7’8” x 5’10”) fitted with cream units, stainless steel sink and drainer, modern wood effect work surfaces, plumbed for washing machine, and PVC door to garden; Office (10’11” x 9’9”) double radiator and solid oak flooring; Master Bedroom (15’8” x 12’0”) with bespoke walnut fitted wardrobes, double radiators, en suite (12’0” x 6’1”); Bedroom (14’1” x 12’10”), dormer windows, eaves storage, radiator; Bedroom (12’0” x 11’6”) dormer window, eaves storage, fitted wardrobes, radiator; Bedroom (8’10” x 12’10”) slide robes, radiator; Storage/Hot press; Bathroom (9’7” x 8’3”) with recently installed luxury bathroom suite with features including his and hers sinks with matching fitted vanity units, glass shower enclosure and Jacuzzi bath, wall mounted touch mirror; ground floor WC (9’8” x 3’7”).