4 Babington Terrace is a three-bedroom listed building just a stone’s throw away from Castlerock beach, golf club and railway station and is set to host a US documentary film team in the near future.

Still boasting some original period features, this property is also right up to date with a high end kitchen fitted in 2021 and gas heating fitted in 2017.

This unique home is on the market for offers in the region of £299,000 with Philip Tweedie and Company.

1 . PROPERTY 4 Babington Terrace, Castlerock, BT51 4RD. Offers in region of £299,000 with Philip Tweedie and Company. Photo: PHILIP TWEEDIE

