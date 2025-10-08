PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: The holiday home of author CS Lewis on the market in Castlerock

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Oct 2025, 16:31 BST
It’s your chance to own a little piece of literary history – the holiday home of celebrated author CS Lewis in Castlerock is now on the market.

4 Babington Terrace is a three-bedroom listed building just a stone’s throw away from Castlerock beach, golf club and railway station and is set to host a US documentary film team in the near future.

Still boasting some original period features, this property is also right up to date with a high end kitchen fitted in 2021 and gas heating fitted in 2017.

This unique home is on the market for offers in the region of £299,000 with Philip Tweedie and Company.

For more information, click here.

