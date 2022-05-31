Property of the week: Truly magnificent Portstewart home

A truly magnificent four bedroom detached house extending to 3290 square feet of extremely comfortable living space and situated within a very popular residential development on the edge of Portstewart.

Constructed circa 2004, internally the bright and spacious accommodation provides a fantastic contemporary feel with no detail overlooked to ensure maximum comfort and a serene sanctuary to relax and unwind. As well as the open plan aspect on the ground floor and first floor lounge, one of the main features of this superb home would be the south westerly facing rear garden and panoramic views of countryside, River Bann, Portstewart Golf Club, Mussenden Temple and Donegal Headlands.

Externally the property benefits from a fully enclosed and well laid out garden area which offers plenty of entertaining space, patio and privacy. On the periphery of Portstewart, the Meadowlands development is literally on the doorstep of many of the North Coast’s finest attractions including championship golf courses, beaches and a wide choice of first class eating establishments.

The selling agent thoroughly recommends early internal appraisal of this magnificent family home which will have instant appeal for those in search of a property with an exceptional layout and internal specification.

They are confident that on internal appraisal one will appreciate the calibre which is on offer so therefore highly recommend early internal inspection.

GROUND FLOOR

ENTRANCE PORCH: with tiled floor and sliding glass door.

ENTRANCE HALL: with solid walnut panelled doors with storage cupboard, wired for wall lights and solid oak floor.

SEPARATE WC: with ‘Kohler’ w.c., ‘Utopia’ wash hand basin set in vanity unit, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle, part tiled walls and tiled floor.

OPEN PLAN LOUNGE/KITCHEN/DINING AREA: 11.23m x 5.13m (36’ 10” x 16’ 10”)

LOUNGE AREA: with recess for T.V. with solid walnut drawers, units comprising up and over units with recessed lights below, shelving, oak floor, ‘Mezzanine’ gallery to first floor, extending aluminium sliding patio doors with views across River Bann, Mussenden Temple, Atlantic Ocean and Donegal Headlands.

KITCHEN/DINING AREA: with ‘Franke’ stainless steel sink unit set in granite worktop and upstands, high and low level built in units, integrated gas hob with stainless steel splashback, stainless steel extractor fan above with tiled surround, double eye level ‘Neff’ oven, and additional ‘Neff’ steam oven, plumbed for automatic dish washer, space for American fridge freezer, glass display cabinets, recess for microwave, saucepan drawers, recessed lights in ceiling and pelmets and part solid wood, heated chrome towel rail, tiled floor and large patio doors leading to rear garden.

UTILITY ROOM: 3.3m x 2.74m (10’ 10” x 9’ 0”) with single drainer sink unit, high and low level built in units, plumbed for automatic washing machine and tumble dryer and tiled floor.

BEDROOM (1): 6.76m x 5.18m (22’ 2” x 17’ 0”) with triple sliding part mirrored slide robes and recessed lights. (L shaped)

ENSUITE SHOWER ROOM: Ensuite off with ‘Kohler’ w.c., wash hand basin set in vanity unit with illuminated mirror above ‘Kohler’ bidet, ‘Jado’ shower and steam enclosure with jets and shower head, fully tiled walls, heated chrome towel rail, extractor fan, recessed lights and tiled floor.

BEDROOM (2): 4.98m x 4.22m (16’ 4” x 13’ 10”) with built in wardrobe.

ENSUITE SHOWER ROOM: Ensuite off with w.c., wash hand basin, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle with mains shower, fully tiled walls, extractor fan, recessed lights and tiled floor. Oak stairs with glass balustrade leading to: FIRST FLOOR

LANDING: 7.7m x 3.3m (25’ 3” x 10’ 10”) used as an office/gym space with ‘Mezzanine’ gallery overlooking open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area with two ‘Velux’ windows, wired for wall lights and oak wood floor.

LOUNGE: 6.76m x 3.05m (22’ 2” x 10’ 0”) with open fire set in granite fireplace, granite inset, surround and hearth, built in bar area with recessed lights, shelving, cupboards, wine cooler, chrome cylinder style vertical radiator, oak wood floor and exterior feature window with stunning views across River Bann, Mussenden Temple, Atlantic Ocean and Donegal Headlands.

BEDROOM (3): 4.8m x 3.05m (15’ 9” x 10’ 6”) with French doors leading to Juliette balcony.

DRESSING ROOM:

ENSUITE BATHROOM: Ensuite off with ‘Kohler’ w.c. and wash hand basin set in vanity unit with illuminated mirror above, ‘Kohler’ bidet, P shaped bath with mains shower head, heated towel rail, fully tiled walls, extractor fan, recessed lights and tiled floor.

BEDROOM (4): 5.99m x 3.86m (19’ 8” x 12’ 8”) with feature large window with views across River Bann, Mussenden Temple, Atlantic Ocean and Donegal Headlands.

DRESSING ROOM: with rails and shelving and recessed lights.

ENSUITE SHOWER ROOM: Ensuite off with w.c., wash hand basin, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle with mains shower, fully tiled walls, extractor fan, recessed lights and tiled floor. With large walk in airing cupboard and leading through to attic room which is currently being used as a study area with ‘Velux’ window.

OUTSIDE

Extensive tarmac driveway with parking for several cars leading to double integrated garage 21’10 max x 21’0 with electrically operated up and over door with storage units, light and power points and pedestrian doors leading to rear garden and into utility room.

Garden to front and side is screened with a selection of cherry blossom trees, plants and shrubbery. Garden to rear is fully enclosed and has a dining area with artificial grass and paved area with glass balustrades.

Electric awning over dining area. Large paved patio with surrounding lights and additional exterior patio with large cedar shed 19’3 x 11’5 with full insulation, with light and power points. Further garden to side is laid in lawn and divided from main patio with ‘Donegal’ slate wall and surround by hedging and fencing. Additional shed. Lights to rear.

Agent: Armstrong Gordon & Co 02870832000

