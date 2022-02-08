PROPERTY OF THE WEEK:Quaint four-bedroom home

It is overflowing with charm and character, featuring rough plaster walls, wooden beams, stained glass windows and exposed brickwork.

The interior consists of two reception rooms, open plan kitchen diner, utility, downstairs W/C, four bedrooms and bathroom while outside the rear of the property boasts mature gardens with a paved area and a large double garage. This delightful home also benefits from oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

Situated in an area of natural outstanding beauty, it is conveniently situated 10 minutes from the A26 and 20 minutes from Ballymena town centre.

58 SKERRY EAST ROAD, Newtown Crommelin, Ballymena BT43 6RR

Interior accommodation comprises: porch 5’9” x 4’10” with carpet; sitting room 15’10” x 12’11” with feature electric stove set in an open fire surround with tile hearth, solid wooden flooring; living room 15’11” x 12’9” with multi-fuel stove with feature brick surround and slate hearth, wooden flooring; kitchen 23’4” x 11’9” with features including a range of eye and low level grey shaker style units with wooden counter tops, island with polished granite worktop, Belfast sink, and Rayburn stove; utility 8’8” x 8’3” with features including range of eye and low level grey shaker style units with wooden counter top, Belfast sink, gas hob and Candy oven, plumbed for washing machine and space for tumble dryer; w/c 8’8” x 2’10” with low flush W/C, pedestal wash hand basin and Mira electric shower. First Floor: master bedroom 12’10” x 11’5” with exposed brickwork feature wall and wooden beams, with carpet; bedroom 16’ x 8’11” with storage and laminate flooring; bedroom 9’11” x 11’7” with wood effect laminate flooring; bedroom 11’7” x 8’9” with carpet; bathroom 9’9’’ x 8’8’’ with features including freestanding bath.

External features: double garage with electricity and side access to upstairs; brick paved yard, tarmac drive, borders with mature shrubs and arbour seat; side garden laid in lawn, surrounded by mature trees. Viewing is strictly by appointment.

* 360 Properties Tel: 028 25654744

O\O £154,950

