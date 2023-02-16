Rare opportunity to buy quaint thatched cottage-style home with great rural views
If you’ve always fancied owning a quaint thatched cottage you’ll probably know they don’t come on the market very often.
Colin Graham Residential (tel: 028 9083 2832) has a lovely example of a rare thatched property, complete with great rural views of the Co Antrim countryside, that you’ll want to have a look at. It is on sale with offers over £199,950.
Located on a prime site, this unique and charming three-bedroom, cottage-style, detached bungalow is in a convenient location off the Old Coach Road, Templepatrick.
This B1 listed property encompassing a part-thatched roof, comprises a spacious lounge through dining room with an open fire, rear hall, separate modern fitted kitchen, three well-proportioned bedrooms, and bathroom with white three piece suite.
Externally the property enjoys a generously sized, private driveway area finished in stone, a detached pre-fabricated garage, a front garden finished in lawn, and rear garden finished in lawn and paved patio area.
Other attributes include oil fired central heating, rural views and convenient location. The property requires some minor modernisation / refurbishment which has been reflected in the marketing figure.