Rare opportunity to purchase beautiful 33 acre farm holding with charming house

The Limes, at 157 Ballymena Road, Doagh, Ballyclare, is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with price on application.

The fertile lands extend to approximately 33 acres and are ideally situated wrapped around the farmyard making it easily managed.

The attractive dwelling house was built around 1850 and has been sympathetically modernised over the years whilst all the time retaining period style features such as sash windows, high ceilings with cornicing.

It is complimented by a range of stone outbuildings which add further to the charm and appeal of this small holding.

The detached farmhouse is positioned within the original courtyard setting which includes a stable block and large stone barn ideal for entertaining.

There is a range of buildings to include four-bay indoor silo. Adjacent slatted shed with pens and middle feed passage. Enclosed yard with crush facility and handling pen.

The charming home features a drawing room with feature marble fireplace. The dining room / living room enjoys a dual aspect and has an oak fireplace with cast iron surround.

The kitchen features a range of high and low green country style units with display cabinet and solid wood counter top. Appliances include a four ring hob, eye level oven and grill, fridge freezer and Hotpoint dishwasher.

Upstairs the master bedroom has built-in furniture and an ensuite. There are two other bedrooms and a modern bathroom which includes a free-standing roll top bath and walk-in shower enclosure with dual waterfall showerhead attachment.

There is a utility area with high and low-level wood effect units with space for washing machine

The location is superb with Belfast, Ballymena, Antrim, International Airport all reached easily within 20 minutes.

Additional lands will be offered for sale separately.

Viewing is strictly by appointment through the sales agent.

