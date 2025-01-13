Recently renovated four-bedroom home off Ballyhenry Road, Newtownabbey

By Helena McManus
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:15 GMT
Number 17, Glencroft Gardens is a recently renovated detached home situated off the Ballyhenry Road, Newtownabbey.

The immaculately presented property comprises an entrance hall, fully tiled furnished cloakroom, lounge with wall recessed wood burning stove, kitchen through dining room, luxury fitted kitchen, and matching utility room, along with four-well proportioned first floor bedrooms to include the principal bedroom with fully tiled en-suite, and a separate deluxe fully tiled shower room with contemporary white three piece suite.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in brick pavior, integral store, front garden finished in lawn, and a fully enclosed rear garden, finished in a resin patio area and lawn.

Other attributes include gas fired central heating and PVC double glazing.

The property is on the market for offers over £279,950 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The four bedroom detached home is located within the well sought after Glencroft development.

