The immaculately presented property comprises an entrance hall, fully tiled furnished cloakroom, lounge with wall recessed wood burning stove, kitchen through dining room, luxury fitted kitchen, and matching utility room, along with four-well proportioned first floor bedrooms to include the principal bedroom with fully tiled en-suite, and a separate deluxe fully tiled shower room with contemporary white three piece suite.
Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in brick pavior, integral store, front garden finished in lawn, and a fully enclosed rear garden, finished in a resin patio area and lawn.
Other attributes include gas fired central heating and PVC double glazing.
The property is on the market for offers over £279,950 with Colin Graham Residential.
